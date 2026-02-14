Lucas Pinheiro Braathen races away from the competition in the Olympic giant slalom in the 1st run and is clearly ahead of the three Swiss trumps Marco Odermatt, Loïc Meillard and Thomas Tumler at the halfway point. The decision now live.
The top 15 after the 1st run
The 2nd run is underway
The Finn with start number 38 crosses the finish line with a total time of 2:30:87. But as soon as he takes his place on the leader's horn, he has to leave it again. The American Ryder Sarchett is 0.76 seconds faster at the finish and takes the lead.
The race continues shortly
The Finn Jesper Pohjolainen will open the 2nd run at 1.30 pm. Luca Aerni, who is in 20th place at the halfway point, will be the first Swiss skier.
Summary 1st run
Lucas Pinheiro Braathen dominates the first run of the Olympic giant slalom in Bormio. He clearly leads ahead of Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.
Pinheiro Braathen opened the race. His time was correspondingly difficult to estimate, gaining in importance with each racer. At the latest when Marco Odermatt, the Olympic champion from Beijing, lost 95 hundredths to the Norwegian competing for Brazil without any obvious mistakes, it was clear that the 25-year-old had had a great run.
Loïc Meillard in 3rd intermediate place is already 1.57 seconds behind. After winning silver in the team combined, he has a good chance of winning his first individual medal at the Olympic Games. The Swiss prospects for precious metal are also excellent thanks to Thomas Tumler. The runner-up at the World Championships in Saalbach lost around three tenths of a second more than Meillard and is right behind the French-Swiss racer. Alongside the Swiss trio, only France's Léo Anguenot (+1.91 seconds) and Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen (+1.93) lost less than two seconds on the leader.
Luca Aerni did not cope at all with the slope, which was steep in the upper section and all the flatter in the lower section. The skier from Bern lost almost three seconds and is classified in 20th place. The start for the second run is scheduled for 1.30 pm.
Starting number 30
Kastlunger drops out
The top 30 have now crossed the finish line. Braathen clearly leads ahead of a Swiss trio. The decision will be made in the 2nd run from 1.30 pm.
Start number 21
Luca De Aliprandini retires
Bitter news for De Aliprandini: in the middle section, the Italian skier is too wide on a left turn and loses his outside ski on a wave.
Starting number 15
River Radamus
Radamus gets off to a good start at the top, but can't keep up the pace. At the finish, the American is 2.46 seconds behind and ranks 11th.
Starting number 14
Luca Aerni has no chance
Aerni is already a second behind at the first split time and doesn't get up to speed after that either. By the finish, the gap had grown to almost 3 seconds and Aerni was in last place.
Start number 13
Big gap for Filip Zubcic
The Croatian is a long way behind in the middle section after a few slides. The Croatian finishes in 12th place - only Schwarz was slower.
Starting number 12
Alex Vinatzer
The Italian with a solid performance. He also has no chance against Braathen, but still finishes in the top 10, 2.39 seconds behind.
Starting number 11
Haugan with no major mistakes and a big gap
The course is likely to become more and more difficult. Timon Haugan shows a solid run, but doesn't come close to the best time. The brutal gap: 2.57 seconds.
Starting number 10
Leo Anguenot finishes in 5th place
The Frenchman shows a good run and lines up in 5th place ahead of names like Kristoffersen and Brennsteiner. His gap: 1.91 seconds.
Starting number 9
Good performance from Tumler
The third Swiss racer fights his way through and loses less time than the competitors in front of him. At 1.89 seconds, the gap may seem large, but Tumler is currently fourth.
Start number 8
Kranjec in intermediate 7th place
The Slovenian is also steadily losing ground on the best time and is just as fast as Brennsteiner in front of him. He crosses the finish line in seventh place, 2.11 seconds behind.
Start number 7
Brennsteiner loses exactly 2 seconds
The Austrian is also in a different league to Braathen. By the time he reaches the finish line, he is exactly 2 seconds behind. Brennsteiner lines up in fifth place.
Start number 6
Meillard in intermediate 3rd place
Meillard is also late for the first intermediate time. At the second time measurement, Meillard is already one second behind. The gap grows to 1.57 seconds by the time he reaches the finish - that means 3rd place.
Start number 5
Odermatt loses almost a second
Odermatt is the first skier to keep up with Braathen at the top. However, the longer the run goes on, the greater the gap. Odermatt finishes in second place - 95 hundredths of a second behind Braathen.
Starting number 4
Brutal gap for Schwarz
What kind of run did Pinheiro Braathen conjure up in the snow? Schwarz also has no chance and is already a long way behind at the second intermediate time. Schwarz loses 2.74 seconds by the finish.
Starting number 3
Kristoffersen also behind
The second Norwegian is also unable to keep up with Pinheiro Braathen. At least Kristoffersen keeps the gap under 2 seconds. However, with a delay of 1.93 seconds, Kristoffersen is also catching a big mortgage.
Start number 2
Atle Lie McGrath loses a lot of time
Braathen's childhood friend loses 0.7 seconds in the first section. Even after that, McGrath is unable to keep up with the best time. Shortly before the finish, he makes a mistake - he is 2 seconds behind at the finish.
Starting number 1
Pinheiro Braathen sets the first target time
The Brazilian gets through without any major mistakes and sets a first benchmark time of 1:13:92. What this time will be worth will become clear in the coming minutes.
Everything ready in Bormio
Lucas Pinheiro Braathen will open the first run in a few minutes.
The start list
The Swiss:
5 Marco Odermatt
6 Loïc Meillard
9 Thomas Tumler
14 Luca Aerni
The top favorites: Meillard challenges Odermatt
On Monday, Odermatt was still cheering Meillard on in the finish area in Bormio, hoping that he would get down the slope as quickly as possible. Things will be different on Saturday. After winning silver in the team combined as "Switzerland 1", they will once again be competing directly against each other in the giant slalom.
"We said to each other on the podium after the team combined that it would be nice to be here together again in the 'giant'," said Meillard at the media meeting in the team hotel. However, when asked in which order, the 29-year-old did not let himself out on the branches. One thing is clear: In a broad field, both are not only among the medal contenders, but also among the contenders for victory. Odermatt has won three of the seven World Cup giant slaloms this season, Meillard two.
Meillard won the last race at the end of January in Schladming by a large margin. He has thus jumped up to third place in the discipline World Cup, ahead of Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, who competes for Brazil and has recently finished second three times in a row, and leader Odermatt.
Stefan Brennsteiner and Marco Schwarz from Austria and the Norwegians Henrik Kristoffersen and Atle Lie McGrath are also among the podium candidates in Bormio. The other Swiss skiers Thomas Tumler and Luca Aerni have more of an outside chance.
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker for the Olympic giant slalom. The first run starts at 10 a.m., the decision will be made in the second run at 1.30 p.m. You can follow the action live here.