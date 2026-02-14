Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard deliver in the giant slalom. But not enough for gold. Keystone

Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard provide the next Swiss medal at the Olympic Games. Thomas Tumler narrowly misses out on precious metal in fourth place. Here are the comments on the giant slalom.

Jan Arnet

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen achieves a historic Olympic coup. With his victory in the giant slalom, the 25-year-old wins the first ever medal for Brazil and for a South American at the Winter Games. Pinheiro Braathen wins ahead of the Swiss duo Marco Odermatt (+0.58 seconds) and Loïc Meillard (+1.17).

Odermatt once again missed out on the big goal, the gold medal. Nevertheless, he is overjoyed about his third medal at these Winter Games in an interview with SRF. "When you think how consistent I am - I'm at the front in every race, whether in the World Cup or at the Olympics - it's incredible. I am very satisfied."

Pinheiro Braathen had the better starting position

The 28-year-old from Nidwalden will have to bury his dream of another Olympic gold medal for the time being. However, the high density of races that Odermatt has once again completed this winter gives the silver medal a lot of shine. "It's my own fault that I'm racing so many disciplines," smiles Odermatt.

Winner Pinheiro Braathen certainly had the better starting position. "Lucas was able to prepare for this race for almost three weeks after Schladming and was also given a great template with bib number 1," says Odermatt, but also praises the Brazilian: "He implemented it perfectly."

Meillard is also happy about his bronze medal: "This is the third time in a row that I've been on the podium at a major event. The consistency is there every time, which makes me very proud." Thomas Tumler is also proud, even though he finished in an unbankable 4th place and came away empty-handed. "On the one hand, I'm proud that I was able to deliver my best performance in the most important race of the year. But of course, 4th place also hurts a little."

The analysis by Mike von Grünigen