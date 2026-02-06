  1. Residential Customers
2026 Olympics in the ticker Odermatt on the atmosphere in Bormio: "There's practically no Olympic spirit here"

Jan Arnet

6.2.2026

The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.

06.02.2026, 10:14

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day

  • 10.05 am: Curling mixed doubles preliminary round with Switzerland - Italy
  • 11.30 am: Alpine Skiing Women Downhill 2nd Training
  • 11.30 am: Alpine Skiing Men Downhill 3rd Training
  • 14.40: Ice field hockey women preliminary round Switzerland - Czech Republic
  • 20.00 hrs: Opening ceremony
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Odermatt: "There is practically no Olympic spirit here"

    Because this year's Olympic Games are largely being held on existing sports facilities, the ski stars around Marco Odermatt are stationed in Bormio - and isolated from other competitions and athletes. In addition to the alpine races, only the ski mountaineering competitions will take place in Bormio.

    Shortly before the first race on Saturday, there are more journalists in the mixed zone, but the atmosphere is more reminiscent of an ordinary World Cup race than a major event of global importance. "There is practically no Olympic spirit here," Odermatt says plainly at a press conference, referring to the still empty grandstands. "Maybe that will come with time, let's wait and see."

    Marco Odermatt is already in action for the first time in Bormio on Saturday.
    Marco Odermatt is already in action for the first time in Bormio on Saturday.
    Picture: Keystone

  • The indestructible Lindsey Vonn wants to compete in the Olympic downhill despite a torn cruciate ligament

    Is it possible to win an Olympic downhill race with a torn cruciate ligament in your knee from only a week ago? Finish at all? If anyone can do it, it's Lindsey Vonn. Click here for the article.

  • The most surprising gold medal in Olympic history

    Steven Bradbury didn't stand a chance - and still became Olympic champion in 2002. It was the reward for his incredible ordeal. In Salt Lake City, the Australian became a symbol of what perseverance can mean in sport. Click here for the article about the most surprising gold medal in Olympic history.

    Australian outsider triumphs. The most surprising gold medal in Olympic history

    Australian outsider triumphsThe most surprising gold medal in Olympic history

  • The most important Olympic news

  • The medal table

When is what on?. The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

More Olympics

Final training for the Olympic downhill. Numerous racers drop out - moment of shock for Odermatt and von Allmen

NBA. Wizards win against Eastern Conference leaders

Goal in the video. Hischier scores, but still loses

Opening Ceremonies. Harmony, magic and Olympic spirit desired

Freestyle skiing. Freiburg Olympic champion surprised by coach's departure

