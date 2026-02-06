The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- 10.05 am: Curling mixed doubles preliminary round with Switzerland - Italy
- 11.30 am: Alpine Skiing Women Downhill 2nd Training
- 11.30 am: Alpine Skiing Men Downhill 3rd Training
- 14.40: Ice field hockey women preliminary round Switzerland - Czech Republic
- 20.00 hrs: Opening ceremony
Odermatt: "There is practically no Olympic spirit here"
Because this year's Olympic Games are largely being held on existing sports facilities, the ski stars around Marco Odermatt are stationed in Bormio - and isolated from other competitions and athletes. In addition to the alpine races, only the ski mountaineering competitions will take place in Bormio.
Shortly before the first race on Saturday, there are more journalists in the mixed zone, but the atmosphere is more reminiscent of an ordinary World Cup race than a major event of global importance. "There is practically no Olympic spirit here," Odermatt says plainly at a press conference, referring to the still empty grandstands. "Maybe that will come with time, let's wait and see."
The indestructible Lindsey Vonn wants to compete in the Olympic downhill despite a torn cruciate ligament
Is it possible to win an Olympic downhill race with a torn cruciate ligament in your knee from only a week ago? Finish at all? If anyone can do it, it's Lindsey Vonn. Click here for the article.
The most surprising gold medal in Olympic history
Steven Bradbury didn't stand a chance - and still became Olympic champion in 2002. It was the reward for his incredible ordeal. In Salt Lake City, the Australian became a symbol of what perseverance can mean in sport. Click here for the article about the most surprising gold medal in Olympic history.
