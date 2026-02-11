Marco Odermatt wins another Olympic medal - but not gold. KEYSTONE

Marco Odermatt wins bronze in the Olympic super-G in Bormio - his second medal at these Games. The man from Nidwalden started as the top favorite, struggled with small mistakes and still says: "You just have to take a medal."

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt wins bronze in the Olympic super-G and takes his second medal after silver in the team combined, but is only partially satisfied as the favorite for gold.

After making mistakes of his own and a narrow lead of just 0.03 seconds in fourth place, he also benefited from the fact that the slope became rather slower later on.

In the giant slalom, the overall World Cup winner now has the last chance to win gold and a complete set of medals at these games in Milano Cortina. Show more

Marco Odermatt takes bronze in the super-G and wins his second medal at this year's Olympic Games after silver in the team combined. Having started as the big favorite to win, he is self-explanatory not completely happy. In the SRF interview after the race, he says: "The goal was gold, but you just have to take a medal." Odermatt says of his team-mate and three-time gold medal winner von Allmen: "Franjo is simply in the flow, everything works for him."

He himself made two or three mistakes and then it just wasn't enough for more. In the end, Odermatt was surprised that he even managed to win bronze: "When you cross the finish line with bib number 10 and only come third, you don't expect to win a medal."

It certainly helped that the track didn't get any faster. However, his bib number 10 was still tiptop, says Odermatt. And in contrast to the downhill, where the 28-year-old missed out on a medal by two tenths, the hundredths were on his side again this time. Fourth-placed Nils Allegre was only 0.03 seconds slower than the Swiss and so Odermatt says: "I'll take these close second and third places too." Odermatt and partner Loïc Meillard were already in hundredths of a second of luck in the team combination.

The giant slalom as the last chance for gold

The man from Nidwalden knows himself where he lost the time today: "I've skied down there six times now. And each time I lacked patience and coolness at the bottom. Until then it was a good run."

While team-mate von Allmen leaves with his three gold medals, Odermatt still has another chance at precious metal. He is also the big favorite in the giant slalom. The first run is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday. If Odermatt defends his title there, he will leave Bormio with a complete set of medals. It would be a great result for an Olympic Games that have not gone entirely to the liking of the overall World Cup winner so far.

Videos from the department