Because this year's Olympic Games are largely being held on existing sports facilities, the ski stars around Marco Odermatt are stationed in Bormio - and isolated from other competitions and athletes. In addition to the alpine races, only the ski mountaineering competitions will take place in Bormio.

Shortly before the first race on Saturday, there are more journalists in the mixed zone, but the atmosphere is more reminiscent of an ordinary World Cup race than a major event of global importance. "There is practically no Olympic spirit here," Odermatt says plainly at a press conference, referring to the still empty grandstands. "Maybe that will come with time, let's wait and see."