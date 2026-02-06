  1. Residential Customers
2026 Olympics in the ticker Odermatt: "There's practically no Olympic spirit in Bormio" ++ Swiss women's field hockey in arrears

Jan Arnet

6.2.2026

The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.

06.02.2026, 10:14

06.02.2026, 15:54

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day

  • 10.05 am: Curling mixed doubles preliminary round: Switzerland - Italy 4:12
  • 11.30 am: Alpine Skiing Women Downhill 2nd Training
  • 11.30 am: Alpine skiing men downhill 3rd training session
  • 14.40: Ice field hockey women preliminary round: Switzerland - Czech Republic
  • 20.00 hrs: Opening ceremony
  • Liveticker
  • Odermatt: "There is practically no Olympic spirit here"

    Because this year's Olympic Games are largely being held on existing sports facilities, the ski stars around Marco Odermatt are stationed in Bormio - and isolated from other competitions and athletes. In addition to the alpine races, only the ski mountaineering competitions will take place in Bormio.

    Shortly before the first race on Saturday, there are more journalists in the mixed zone, but the atmosphere is more reminiscent of an ordinary World Cup race than a major event of global importance. "There is practically no Olympic spirit here," Odermatt says plainly at a press conference, referring to the still empty grandstands. "Maybe that will come with time, let's wait and see."

    Marco Odermatt is already in action for the first time in Bormio on Saturday.
    Marco Odermatt is already in action for the first time in Bormio on Saturday.
    Picture: Keystone

  • The most important Olympic news

  • The medal table

When is what on?. The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

When is what on?The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

