The twelfth Wings for Life World Run will take place in Zug on Sunday. Numerous Swiss sports stars will also be taking part. You can be there live with blue Sport.

Jan Arnet

At the Wings for Life World Run, all participants worldwide start at the same time. Whether you are a professional, amateur or beginner runner - it's not the speed that counts here, but the joint effort for a good cause. There is no classic finish line: instead, 30 minutes after the start, the "Catcher Car" takes up the chase and gradually catches up with everyone - runners and wheelchair users alike.

All entry fees and donations go 100 percent to spinal cord research. The big goal: to cure paraplegia.

On May 4, 2025, the Wings for Life World Run will take place for the twelfth time in Zug. With 265,818 participants from 169 countries worldwide, the 2024 edition was a complete success. This year, Zug is aiming to break the 7,000 mark - thanks in part to prominent support from Swiss sports stars such as Marco Odermatt, Franjo von Allmen, Simon Ehammer and Daniela Ryf. If you can't be there, you can simply take part via the App Run - registration is open for both options.

Marco Odermatt leads the field at the Wings for Life World Run 2024 in Zug. zvg

The format? Completely different to other runs: All participants worldwide start at the same time at 13:00 CET. And instead of heading towards a finish line, it comes towards them - in the form of the "Catcher Car". While leisurely participants are already overtaken at kilometer 5, top runners sometimes make it to kilometer 60.

All information about the Wings for Life World Run and how to take part at www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com

These Swiss sports celebrities will be at the start Marco Odermatt

Max Heinzer

Jérémie Heitz

Judith Wyder

Simon Ehammer

Noé Roth

Simon Stricker

Daniela Ryf

Nicolas Hojac

Maxime Chabloz

Franjo von Allmen

Anouk Vergé-Dépré

Zoé Vergé-Dépré

Heinz Frei Show more

Videos from the department