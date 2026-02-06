The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- 11.30 am: Alpine skiing, women's downhill 🥇 Breezy Johnson
- 12.30 pm: Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km men 🥇 Johannes Kläbo
- 14.05: Biathlon, mixed relay, 4 x 6 km 🥇 France
- 14:29: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, women 🥇 Zuzana Maderova
- 14.39: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, men 🥇 Benjamin Karl
- 16.00: Speed skating, 5000 m men 🥇 Sander Eitrem
- 18.31 hrs: Luge, single-seater men 🥇 Max Langenhan
- 19.30: Figure skating, team competition, pairs and single free skating
The medal winners from February 8
The medal winners from February 8
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
The most important Olympic news;
-
The medal table