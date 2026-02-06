  1. Residential Customers
2026 Olympics in the ticker Odermatt/Meillard form dream duo in team combination ++ Curling out for the Schwallers

Jan Arnet

8.2.2026

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.

08.02.2026, 10:45

08.02.2026, 23:58

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day

  • 11.30 am: Alpine skiing, women's downhill 🥇 Breezy Johnson
  • 12.30 pm: Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km men 🥇 Johannes Kläbo
  • 14.05: Biathlon, mixed relay, 4 x 6 km 🥇 France
  • 14:29: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, women 🥇 Zuzana Maderova
  • 14.39: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, men 🥇 Benjamin Karl
  • 16.00: Speed skating, 5000 m men 🥇 Sander Eitrem
  • 18.31 hrs: Luge, single-seater men 🥇 Max Langenhan
  • 19.30: Figure skating, team competition, pairs and single free skating
Show more
The medal winners from February 8
The medal winners from February 8. <strong>Alpine skiing, downhill women</strong><br>Gold: Breezy Johnson (USA)<br>Silver: Emma Aicher (GER)<br>Bronze: Sofia Goggia (ITA)

Alpine skiing, downhill women
Gold: Breezy Johnson (USA)
Silver: Emma Aicher (GER)
Bronze: Sofia Goggia (ITA)

Image: KEYSTONE

The medal winners from February 8. <strong>Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km men</strong><br>Gold: Johannes Kläbo (NOR)<br>Silver: Mathis Desloges (FRA)<br>Bronze: Martin Nyenget (NOR)

Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km men
Gold: Johannes Kläbo (NOR)
Silver: Mathis Desloges (FRA)
Bronze: Martin Nyenget (NOR)

Image: KEYSTONE

The medal winners from February 8. <strong>Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, women</strong><br>Gold: Zuzana Maderova (CZE)<br>Silver: Sabine Payer (AUT)<br>Bronze: Lucia Dalmasso (ITA)

Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, women
Gold: Zuzana Maderova (CZE)
Silver: Sabine Payer (AUT)
Bronze: Lucia Dalmasso (ITA)

Image: KEYSTONE

The medal winners from February 8. <strong>Snowboard, f, men</strong><br>Gold: Benjamin Karl (AUT)<br>Silver: Sangkyum Kim (KOR)<br>Bronze: Tervel Zamfirov (BUL)

Snowboard, f, men
Gold: Benjamin Karl (AUT)
Silver: Sangkyum Kim (KOR)
Bronze: Tervel Zamfirov (BUL)

Image: KEYSTONE

The medal winners from February 8. <strong>Biathlon, mixed relay, 4 x 6 km</strong><br>Gold: France<br>Silver: Italy<br>Bronze: Germany

Biathlon, mixed relay, 4 x 6 km
Gold: France
Silver: Italy
Bronze: Germany

Image: KEYSTONE

The medal winners from February 8. <strong>Speed skating, 5000 m men</strong><br>Gold: Sander Eitrem (NOR)<br>Silver: Metodej Jilek (CZE)<br>Bronze: Riccardo Lorello (ITA)

Speed skating, 5000 m men
Gold: Sander Eitrem (NOR)
Silver: Metodej Jilek (CZE)
Bronze: Riccardo Lorello (ITA)

Image: KEYSTONE

The medal winners from February 8. Luge, single-seater menGold: Max Langenhan (GER)Silver: Jonas Müller (AUT)Bronze: Dominik Fischnaller (ITA)

Luge, single-seater menGold: Max Langenhan (GER)Silver: Jonas Müller (AUT)Bronze: Dominik Fischnaller (ITA)

Image: KEYSTONE

