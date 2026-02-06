The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- 11.30 am: Alpine skiing, women's downhill
- 12.30 pm: Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km men
- 14.05: Biathlon, mixed relay, 4 x 6 km
- 14.26: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, women's small final
- 14.29: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, women's grand final
- 14.36: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, men's small final
- 14.39 hrs: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, men's grand final
- 16.00 hrs: Speed skating, 5000 m men
- 18.31 hrs: Luge, men's single, run 4
- 19.30: Figure skating, team competition, pairs and individual free skating
FIS President Eliasch on Vonn's fall: "A tragedy"
Lindsey Vonn crashes in the Olympic downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo after twelve seconds of skiing and has to bury her dream of Olympic gold. The 41-year-old American caught her right arm in the gate after a jump, twisted and hit the piste hard. The race was interrupted for an extended period and the American was taken away by helicopter.
FIS President Johan Eliasch told "OE24": "It's a tragedy. But that's the nature of ski racing. Nevertheless, I would like to thank Vonn on behalf of the FIS for everything she has done for the sport." Read more here.
Odermatt/Meillard make common cause
Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard are teaming up in the Olympic team combined on Monday. The two Swiss ski trump cards lead the line-up announced by Swiss-Ski on Sunday.
In addition to Odermatt/Meillard, Swiss-Ski is sending Olympic downhill champion Franjo von Allmen and Tanguy Nef into the race together, as well as Alexis Monney/Daniel Yule and Stefan Rogentin/Matthias Iten.
The men's combined team event is scheduled for Monday. The downhill starts at 10.30 am, the slalom at 2.00 pm.
Speed skating star Leerdam quarrels with the media
Dutch speed skating star Jutta Leerdam has caused a stir in front of journalists at the Winter Olympics in Italy. Two days before the medal decision in the 1000 meters on Monday in Milan, the 27-year-old refused to speak to journalists after an interview with the Dutch broadcaster NOS, according to several media reports.
Leerdam, who is very active on her own social media channels, had previously refused to speak to the press. The Dutch sports press then lodged a complaint. Leerdam initially rowed back and announced that she would talk to the media on Saturday. She had reversed her decision because she "didn't want to make a big wave out of it", she explained in an NOS interview. But then she reversed her decision again.
Leerdam is one of the most dazzling personalities at these Winter Games - and not just because of her successes. The seven-time world champion has around five million followers on Instagram alone. She is also the fiancée of US influencer Jake Paul, who is also known for his boxing matches - most recently against former world champion Anthony Joshua.
"I often don't speak to the media before a world championship. I don't have a lot to say, I'm fully focused and work every day to get better on the ice. I'm working towards this competition, so I don't really have much to say," Leerdam was quoted as saying by the NOS.
Leerdam had already caused a stir a few days ago when she traveled to the games on a private jet, unlike her teammates. This also resulted in criticism in her home country.
