Dutch speed skating star Jutta Leerdam has caused a stir in front of journalists at the Winter Olympics in Italy. Two days before the medal decision in the 1000 meters on Monday in Milan, the 27-year-old refused to speak to journalists after an interview with the Dutch broadcaster NOS, according to several media reports.

Leerdam, who is very active on her own social media channels, had previously refused to speak to the press. The Dutch sports press then lodged a complaint. Leerdam initially rowed back and announced that she would talk to the media on Saturday. She had reversed her decision because she "didn't want to make a big wave out of it", she explained in an NOS interview. But then she reversed her decision again.

Jutta Leerdam has "not very much to say". imago

Leerdam is one of the most dazzling personalities at these Winter Games - and not just because of her successes. The seven-time world champion has around five million followers on Instagram alone. She is also the fiancée of US influencer Jake Paul, who is also known for his boxing matches - most recently against former world champion Anthony Joshua.

"I often don't speak to the media before a world championship. I don't have a lot to say, I'm fully focused and work every day to get better on the ice. I'm working towards this competition, so I don't really have much to say," Leerdam was quoted as saying by the NOS.

Leerdam had already caused a stir a few days ago when she traveled to the games on a private jet, unlike her teammates. This also resulted in criticism in her home country.