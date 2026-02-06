  1. Residential Customers
2026 Olympics in the ticker Odermatt/Meillard form dream duo in team combined ++ Eliasch on Vonn's fall: "A tragedy"

Jan Arnet

8.2.2026

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.

08.02.2026, 10:45

08.02.2026, 13:40

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day

  • 11.30 am: Alpine skiing, women's downhill
  • 12.30 pm: Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km men
  • 14.05: Biathlon, mixed relay, 4 x 6 km
  • 14.26: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, women's small final
  • 14.29: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, women's grand final
  • 14.36: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, men's small final
  • 14.39 hrs: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, men's grand final
  • 16.00 hrs: Speed skating, 5000 m men
  • 18.31 hrs: Luge, men's single, run 4
  • 19.30: Figure skating, team competition, pairs and individual free skating
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • FIS President Eliasch on Vonn's fall: "A tragedy"

    Lindsey Vonn crashes in the Olympic downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo after twelve seconds of skiing and has to bury her dream of Olympic gold. The 41-year-old American caught her right arm in the gate after a jump, twisted and hit the piste hard. The race was interrupted for an extended period and the American was taken away by helicopter.

    FIS President Johan Eliasch told "OE24": "It's a tragedy. But that's the nature of ski racing. Nevertheless, I would like to thank Vonn on behalf of the FIS for everything she has done for the sport." Read more here.

    Shock for US ski star in the downhill. Lindsey Vonn crashes badly and is taken away by helicopter

    Shock for US ski star in the downhillLindsey Vonn crashes badly and is taken away by helicopter

  • Odermatt/Meillard make common cause

    Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard are teaming up in the Olympic team combined on Monday. The two Swiss ski trump cards lead the line-up announced by Swiss-Ski on Sunday.

    In addition to Odermatt/Meillard, Swiss-Ski is sending Olympic downhill champion Franjo von Allmen and Tanguy Nef into the race together, as well as Alexis Monney/Daniel Yule and Stefan Rogentin/Matthias Iten.

    The men's combined team event is scheduled for Monday. The downhill starts at 10.30 am, the slalom at 2.00 pm.

  • Speed skating star Leerdam quarrels with the media

    Dutch speed skating star Jutta Leerdam has caused a stir in front of journalists at the Winter Olympics in Italy. Two days before the medal decision in the 1000 meters on Monday in Milan, the 27-year-old refused to speak to journalists after an interview with the Dutch broadcaster NOS, according to several media reports.

    Leerdam, who is very active on her own social media channels, had previously refused to speak to the press. The Dutch sports press then lodged a complaint. Leerdam initially rowed back and announced that she would talk to the media on Saturday. She had reversed her decision because she "didn't want to make a big wave out of it", she explained in an NOS interview. But then she reversed her decision again.

    Jutta Leerdam has "not very much to say".
    Jutta Leerdam has "not very much to say".
    imago

    Leerdam is one of the most dazzling personalities at these Winter Games - and not just because of her successes. The seven-time world champion has around five million followers on Instagram alone. She is also the fiancée of US influencer Jake Paul, who is also known for his boxing matches - most recently against former world champion Anthony Joshua.

    "I often don't speak to the media before a world championship. I don't have a lot to say, I'm fully focused and work every day to get better on the ice. I'm working towards this competition, so I don't really have much to say," Leerdam was quoted as saying by the NOS.

    Leerdam had already caused a stir a few days ago when she traveled to the games on a private jet, unlike her teammates. This also resulted in criticism in her home country.

  • The most important Olympic news

  • The medal table

