The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done. Image: Keystone This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating. Image: Keystone Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall. Image: Keystone Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone. Image: KEYSTONE Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye. Image: KEYSTONE Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump. Image: KEYSTONE Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie. Image: KEYSTONE Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training. Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)... Image: KEYSTONE

The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.

Jan Arnet

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day 11.30 am: Alpine skiing, women's downhill 🥇 Breezy Johnson

12.30 pm: Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km men 🥇 Johannes Kläbo

14.05: Biathlon, mixed relay, 4 x 6 km 🥇 France

14:29: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, women 🥇 Zuzana Maderova

14.39: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, men 🥇 Benjamin Karl

16.00: Speed skating, 5000 m men

18.31 hrs: Luge, single-seater men, run 4

19.30: Figure skating, team competition, pairs and single free skate Show more

The medal winners from February 8 Alpine skiing, downhill women

Gold: Breezy Johnson (USA)

Silver: Emma Aicher (GER)

Bronze: Sofia Goggia (ITA) Image: KEYSTONE Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km men

Gold: Johannes Kläbo (NOR)

Silver: Mathis Desloges (FRA)

Bronze: Martin Nyenget (NOR) Image: KEYSTONE Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, women

Gold: Zuzana Maderova (CZE)

Silver: Sabine Payer (AUT)

Bronze: Lucia Dalmasso (ITA) Image: KEYSTONE Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, men

Gold: Benjamin Karl (AUT)

Silver: Sangkyum Kim (KOR)

Bronze: Tervel Zamfirov (BUL) Image: KEYSTONE Biathlon, mixed relay, 4 x 6 km

Gold: France

Silver: Italy

Bronze: Germany Image: KEYSTONE The medal winners from February 8 Alpine skiing, downhill women

Gold: Breezy Johnson (USA)

Silver: Emma Aicher (GER)

Bronze: Sofia Goggia (ITA) Image: KEYSTONE Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km men

Gold: Johannes Kläbo (NOR)

Silver: Mathis Desloges (FRA)

Bronze: Martin Nyenget (NOR) Image: KEYSTONE Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, women

Gold: Zuzana Maderova (CZE)

Silver: Sabine Payer (AUT)

Bronze: Lucia Dalmasso (ITA) Image: KEYSTONE Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, men

Gold: Benjamin Karl (AUT)

Silver: Sangkyum Kim (KOR)

Bronze: Tervel Zamfirov (BUL) Image: KEYSTONE Biathlon, mixed relay, 4 x 6 km

Gold: France

Silver: Italy

Bronze: Germany Image: KEYSTONE