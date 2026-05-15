The Swedes started the World Championship tournament on Friday in a thriller against Canada with a 3:5 defeat. On Sunday against Denmark (16:20) they will now be looking for their first win. But the Swedes have a problem, because they don't feel comfortable in Switzerland, as the Swedish tabloid "Aftonbladet" reported in the run-up to the first game.

"Yes, the smell of manure is clearly perceptible," defender Mattias Ekholm is quoted as saying. Goalie Magnus Hellberg also wrinkled his nose and said: "Oh my God, it stinks!"

Sweden goalkeeper Magnus Hellberg stinks. Imago

Meanwhile, Swedish coach Sam Hallam practised gallows humor: "You get what you deserve, don't you?" Did the future Servette coach already know that his team would lose against Canada?

The Swedes are staying overnight in a hotel in Bern and then have to travel around half an hour by bus as they play their games in the BCF Arena in Fribourg. If the Swedes win the losers' duel against Denmark on Sunday, the taste of slurry should also be easier to bear.