Oklahoma City Thunder players celebrate their first championship title. Picture: Keystone

Oklahoma City is NBA champion for the first time. The Thunder win the final series against the Indiana Pacers thanks to a 103:91 victory at home in Game 7.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For the time being, the series of close results in seventh finals games seemed to be continuing. Only in four of the previous 19 duels, in which the "Belle" had to decide the championship title, was the difference in the final score in double figures. The last time this was the case was no less than 51 years ago, when the Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 102:87.

With their 103 points, the Thunder also achieved something that had not happened for 37 years. The Los Angeles Lakers had previously been the last champions to surpass the 100-point mark in their 108-105 win over the Detroit Pistons in the seventh final game.

The Pacers were 48:47 ahead at half-time; neither team had been able to build a lead of more than five points. Both teams completed less than half of their final attempts successfully. Pressure and nervousness seemed to be omnipresent on the court. However, the Thunder then set off on a run of improvement. After the break, the No. 1 team in the regular season not only produced a strong defense, but also the right level in offense again.

SGA = NBA FINALS MVP



⛈️ 30.3 PPG

⛈️ 4.6 RPG

⛈️ 5.6 APG

⛈️ 1.9 SPG

⛈️ 1.6 BPG@shaiglalex's special 7-game series lifts the Thunder to their first title in the OKC era! pic.twitter.com/kuMT7qxvdY — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander once again

After three quarters, the Thunder had a 13-point advantage, which they did not relinquish in the final twelve minutes. The new champions were once again able to rely on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Canadian, who was named the most valuable player in this championship, contributed 29 points and twelve assists to the triumph.

The Pacers suffered a serious setback just five minutes before the end of the first period. Their leader Tyrese Haliburton went down without the intervention of an opponent, remained lying on the floor with his face contorted in pain and was then banished to the sidelines. Initially, everything pointed to a serious injury to his right calf, which had already been ailing recently. However, Haliburton's father later confirmed an Achilles tendon injury.

The Thunder won their first championship title since the team moved to Oklahoma City. As the Seattle SuperSonics, the franchise had secured the crown for the only time 46 years ago.