Uganda's Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei was only 33 years old. imago

Uganda's Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei has died of burns following an arson attack by her partner.

SDA

This was announced by the president of the Ugandan Olympic Committee on Thursday - four days after Rebecca Cheptegei was doused with petrol and set alight at her home in western Kenya by a man claiming to be her partner.

"We have received the sad news that our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died following a violent attack by her boyfriend. May her soul rest in peace. We condemn violence against women in the strongest possible terms," said Donald Rukare in a message on X. "This is a cowardly and senseless act that has resulted in the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will live on."

The 33-year-old Cheptegei, who finished the Olympic marathon in Paris in 44th place, was being treated in a hospital in western Kenya. According to doctors, the 2021 mountain running world champion was admitted to intensive care with burns to around 80 percent of her body surface. Most recently, her condition is said to have deteriorated massively due to a bacterial sepsis infection.

The tragedy occurred on Sunday. According to a police report, the suspect, identified as Dickson Ndiema Marangach, broke into Rebecca Cheptegei's home while she was at church with her two children. When the marathon runner returned to her home, he doused her with petrol and set her on fire in front of her two daughters (aged 9 and 11), as reported by The Standard newspaper.

We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei OLY following a vicious attack by her boyfriend. May her gentle soul rest in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women. This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a… pic.twitter.com/V8Mog3oMOX — Donald Rukare (@drukare) September 5, 2024

SDA