France's Olympic biathlon champion, Emilien Jacquelin, is making his professional debut after a career in road cycling. Two races are planned.

Biathlete Emilien Jacquelin wants to test his endurance skills this summer by cycling with professional road cyclists

According to Team Decathlon, the 31-year-old will make his debut at the Polynormande road race on August 16. Jacquelin will also compete for the team in his home country at the Tour du Limousin (August 18–21).

The five-time biathlon world champion has been branching out into cycling since early May and is training with the team led by France's great young prospect, Paul Seixas. However, he has no plans to give up biathlon.

It’s been clear that Jacquelin is a cycling fan ever since the 2026 Winter Olympics in Antholz, at the very latest. There, he was allowed to wear a genuine earring that had belonged to Marco Pantani during the competition—one that Pantani’s parents had lent him.