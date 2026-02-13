Federica Brignone makes the impossible possible with her Olympic victory in the super-G. It is a victory over pain, doubt and her own nature.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Federica Brignone is a perfectionist, an intense personality who demands everything from herself and those around her. After a double leg fracture and a torn cruciate ligament last April, everything is suddenly different. The 35-year-old from Milan has to accept that nothing is perfect anymore. She has to take it day by day, accepting small advances and setbacks. But one thing remains the same: the iron will to make it to the home games in Cortina after all.

"Every day was complicated," she admits after the triumph. "There were more days when it was difficult, when I was in pain and when I couldn't do what I wanted to do." The two-time overall World Cup winner and world champion still feels pain every day. "If I don't overdo it, I'm fine when I'm running," she says and can now laugh about it.

No pressure felt

As recently as November, she didn't know whether she would be able to ski again. Up until the last World Cup before the Olympic Games in Crans-Montana, she skied just thirteen days between the poles, as she explained. But in the end, Brignone won the race against time. And perhaps the ordeal and the previous history even have a positive side. The pressure, which would have been immense anyway, is reduced.

"I was a bit 'softer' with myself," says the Italian. "Otherwise, I'm very hard on myself." For once, even taking part is a success. "I'm just happy to be here and focused solely on my skiing. I didn't feel any pressure." In an incredibly difficult super-G, it was exactly the right recipe for the power woman, who actually has her greatest strength in the giant slalom.

Federica Brignone made a fabulous comeback and was rewarded with Olympic gold. Picture: Keystone

Just two days ago, Brignone had been unable to train due to pain in her damaged leg. She didn't want to risk her participation under any circumstances. When she took her place in the leader's seat at the finish with the number 6 and the "1" behind her name, the long wait began. "It's hard sometimes," she admits. "I wasn't the favorite, the best were still at the top." She was already proud, but she never thought she would win. "But that's the Olympics. Anything can happen in one day."

"A madness"

Now, at the age of 35 years and almost seven months, she is the oldest Olympic champion in alpine skiing and her palmarès is complete after one silver and two bronze Olympic medals. "It's amazing," says Swiss Olympic downhill champion and world champion Corinne Suter.

The Italian anthem is played twice in the finish area. President Sergio Mattarella had chosen a good day to visit the foot of the Tofane massif, the "Frecce Tricolori" aerobatic team is flying green-white-red stripes in the sky, which is becoming increasingly friendly. Now Federica Brignone can laugh again after a long period of suffering.