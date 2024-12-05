Charlotte Dujardin at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. KEYSTONE

Charlotte Dujardin hit a horse with a long whip more than 24 times in one minute. The length of the ban for the 39-year-old British rider has now been determined.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you In July 2024, the FEI suspended Charlotte Dujardin. A video had emerged of the Olympic champion beating her horse with blows.

The FEI has now announced that it will impose a one-year ban on Dujardin. She will also be fined 10,000 Swiss francs.

The one year will be added to the provisional ban. Dujardin can compete again at the end of July 2025. Show more

The FEI has banned three-time Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin from Great Britain for a total of one year following allegations of animal cruelty. As the federation announced, the 39-year-old was also fined 10,000 Swiss francs.

The case started a few months ago. A video from around four years ago showed Dujardin striking a horse with a long whip more than 24 times in one minute during a training session. A lawyer from the Netherlands had made the incident public on behalf of an unknown client. Dujardin herself had admitted that she was the person on the video and that her behavior was inappropriate.

Ban lasts until July 2025

The 2012 (individual and team) and 2016 (individual) gold medal winner was provisionally banned on July 23rd, meaning she was also unable to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris.

As the FEI announced, the period of the provisional ban will be taken into account. Dujardin will therefore be able to compete again at the end of July next year. In the meantime, she is prohibited from taking part in international and national competitions, training sessions and events.