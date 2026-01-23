Remco Evenepoel crosses the finish line ahead of Tadej Pogacar
Keystone
Remco Evenepoel wins the first mountain stage in the Alps. On the Plateau de Solaison, he beats Tadej Pogacar and Isaac Del Torro in a sprint. Yannis Voisard finishes eleventh, 2 minutes and 22 seconds behind.
In the overall standings, following Jonas Vingegaard’s withdrawal—he was forced to abandon the Tour de France after a crash before the final climb—Pogacar’s lead over his closest pursuer has grown to five minutes. Evenepoel is currently in second place, and Del Toro is in third.