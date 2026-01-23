Remco Evenepoel wins the first mountain stage in the Alps. On the Plateau de Solaison, he beats Tadej Pogacar and Isaac Del Torro in a sprint. Yannis Voisard finishes eleventh, 2 minutes and 22 seconds behind.

In the overall standings, following Jonas Vingegaard’s withdrawal—he was forced to abandon the Tour de France after a crash before the final climb—Pogacar’s lead over his closest pursuer has grown to five minutes. Evenepoel is currently in second place, and Del Toro is in third.