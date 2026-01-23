Remco Evenepoel wins the first mountain stage of the Tour de France in the Alps. On the Plateau de Solaison, the Belgian beats Tadej Pogacar and Isaac Del Toro in a sprint.

Yannis Voisard finished eleventh, 2 minutes and 22 seconds behind.

In the overall standings, following Jonas Vingegaard’s withdrawal—he was forced to abandon the Tour de France after a crash before the final climb—Pogacar’s lead over his closest pursuer has grown to five minutes. Evenepoel is now second in the Tour, and Del Toro is third.

With 7 km to go, Pogacar attacked, with teammate Del Toro and Evenepoel in tow. Pogacar didn’t go all out because he wanted to help his teammate Del Toro secure the stage victory and a spot on the Tour podium. Del Toro tried twice in the final kilometer to drop Evenepoel, but was unsuccessful. Pogacar followed the Belgian into the final meters, but did not seem to be going all out for his fifth stage win of 2026.

The final climb was ridden for the first time as part of the Tour de France. Voisard held his own. The rider from the Jura region is now in 11th place in the overall standings, trailing the top ten by just over two minutes.

As early as the second-to-last climb—the Col de la Croisette, south of Geneva, with a gradient of over 10 percent—the riders faced their first major challenge. On this climb, the contenders for the general classification held back and let a group led by Tom Pidcock, Voisard, and Mauro Schmid pull away. However, Vingegaard’s team didn’t let the lead grow to more than three minutes, as Pidcock was just under three minutes behind a podium spot at the start of the stage.

On the flat section, it didn’t take long after Vingegaard’s crash and subsequent withdrawal for the teams to readjust their tactics. Ultimately, however, Vingegaard’s withdrawal had no impact on the course of the stage. A fierce battle ensued, with Pogacar working in support of Del Toro.

On Monday, the peloton will enjoy the second rest day of this year's 113th Tour de France, followed on Tuesday by a time trial along Lake Geneva.