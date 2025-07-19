  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

During the 14th stage Olympic champion Evenepoel has to abandon the Tour de France

SDA

19.7.2025 - 14:27

Remco Evenepoel has to abandon the Tour de France exhausted.
Remco Evenepoel has to abandon the Tour de France exhausted.
Picture: Keystone

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel has abandoned the Tour de France during the 14th stage.

Keystone-SDA

19.07.2025, 14:27

19.07.2025, 15:30

The Belgian, who was in third place overall, came off his bike exhausted around 100 kilometers before the finish of the difficult Pyrenean stage from Pau to Superbagnères on Saturday.

The 2024 road world champion and 2022 Vuelta winner had finished 3rd overall in the Tour behind Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard. Last December, serious training crash injuries set him back for months during pre-season preparations.

Evenepoel won the individual time trial on day five of this year's Tour, but began to weaken in the Pyrenees. On Friday in the mountain time trial, he lost a lot of time to the leading duo of Pogacar and Vingegaard.

More from the department

Sailing spectacle in the stream. How is the Swiss SailGP team doing in Portsmouth?

Sailing spectacle in the streamHow is the Swiss SailGP team doing in Portsmouth?

Motorcycle. Marc Marquez has the chance of a fifth double in a row

MotorcycleMarc Marquez has the chance of a fifth double in a row

First findings on Baumgartner's death. Did a mini camera cause the paraglider to crash?

First findings on Baumgartner's deathDid a mini camera cause the paraglider to crash?