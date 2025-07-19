Remco Evenepoel has to abandon the Tour de France exhausted. Picture: Keystone

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel has abandoned the Tour de France during the 14th stage.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Belgian, who was in third place overall, came off his bike exhausted around 100 kilometers before the finish of the difficult Pyrenean stage from Pau to Superbagnères on Saturday.

The 2024 road world champion and 2022 Vuelta winner had finished 3rd overall in the Tour behind Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard. Last December, serious training crash injuries set him back for months during pre-season preparations.

Evenepoel won the individual time trial on day five of this year's Tour, but began to weaken in the Pyrenees. On Friday in the mountain time trial, he lost a lot of time to the leading duo of Pogacar and Vingegaard.