The death of Ueli Kestenholz, and then her 50th birthday on the day the Olympic Games open. Tanja Frieden has a lot going on right now. “This summer, I’m going to celebrate life,” she says.
“Life is just like Bircher muesli. It has a little bit of everything,” says Tanja Frieden in the “Legends for Eternity” talk show on blue Sport. Recently, fate struck mercilessly. Ueli Kestenholz, a Swiss snowboarding legend and Frieden’s longtime companion, was killed in an avalanche in the Lötschental; he was just 50 years old. “I was paralyzed for days,” says Frieden, “I still haven’t come to terms with the tragedy.”
But as painful as Kestenholz’s death is, Frieden is trying to keep seeing the positive side. Take February 6, for example. That’s when the Thun native will celebrate her 50th birthday—and the day also coincides exactly with the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. “I think it’s a little magical that my 50th birthday falls exactly on the opening ceremony,” says Frieden. At the last Winter Games in Italy—in Turin in 2006—she celebrated her greatest athletic achievement: the gold medal in boardercross, the snowboarding discipline that made its debut at that time.
She won’t be throwing a big party just yet. “There’s so much going on right now,” says Frieden. There will be “a small get-together.” But she wants to make up for it with a party this summer. “Then I want to throw a big one, with lots of people. We’ll celebrate life then,” says Frieden. Does she have a hard time getting used to getting older? “No,” she says firmly and laughs.