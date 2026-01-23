50th Birthday on the Day of the Opening Ceremony Olympic champion Tanja Frieden: “My life right now is like a bowl of Bircher muesli”

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The death of Ueli Kestenholz, and then her 50th birthday on the day the Olympic Games open. Tanja Frieden has a lot going on right now. “This summer, I’m going to celebrate life,” she says.

M. Wegmann, M. Schifferle, J. Barnard

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you On the very day of the Olympic Games opening ceremony—and 20 years after her Olympic victory—Tanja Frieden is celebrating her 50th birthday.

“I think that’s a little magical,” she says. But she’s planning a big party for the summer. “Then I want to throw a huge party with lots of people. We’ll celebrate life then.”

Right now, her life is like a Bircher muesli, she says, “it has a little bit of everything.” On January 11, she lost her close friend Ueli Kestenholz; the former snowboarding star was killed in an avalanche. Summary created with

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“Life is just like Bircher muesli. It has a little bit of everything,” says Tanja Frieden in the “Legends for Eternity” talk show on blue Sport. Recently, fate struck mercilessly. Ueli Kestenholz, a Swiss snowboarding legend and Frieden’s longtime companion, was killed in an avalanche in the Lötschental; he was just 50 years old. “I was paralyzed for days,” says Frieden, “I still haven’t come to terms with the tragedy.”

"Celebrating Life"

But as painful as Kestenholz’s death is, Frieden is trying to keep seeing the positive side. Take February 6, for example. That’s when the Thun native will celebrate her 50th birthday—and the day also coincides exactly with the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. “I think it’s a little magical that my 50th birthday falls exactly on the opening ceremony,” says Frieden. At the last Winter Games in Italy—in Turin in 2006—she celebrated her greatest athletic achievement: the gold medal in boardercross, the snowboarding discipline that made its debut at that time.

She won’t be throwing a big party just yet. “There’s so much going on right now,” says Frieden. There will be “a small get-together.” But she wants to make up for it with a party this summer. “Then I want to throw a big one, with lots of people. We’ll celebrate life then,” says Frieden. Does she have a hard time getting used to getting older? “No,” she says firmly and laughs.

All episodes featuring Tanja Frieden in the series: “Olympic Stars: Legends for Eternity”

The entire interview with Tanja Frieden on video