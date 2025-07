Forced to take a break: China's tennis star Zheng Qinwen Keystone

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen has been forced to cancel her participation in the US Open.

The world number 6 from China will miss the last Grand Slam tournament of the year due to an elbow operation.

This means that Switzerland's Jil Teichmann needs two more withdrawals to make it into the main draw.