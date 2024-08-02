  1. Residential Customers
Sexual harassment? Olympic champion's father is arrested in Paris

Patrick Lämmle

2.8.2024

Here Barbara Matic celebrates winning the gold medal.
Here Barbara Matic celebrates winning the gold medal.
Imago

Croatian judoka Barbara Matic wins gold at the Olympics. The day after her triumph, her father is taken into police custody - he is alleged to have sexually harassed a volunteer during the competition.

2.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Croatian Barbara Matic wins the gold medal in judo.
  • While his daughter made it to the semi-finals, her father allegedly kissed a volunteer against her will.
  • The day after the alleged scandal, the father was taken into police custody.
Show more

Judoka Barbara Matic wins gold in the under 70 kg weight class on Wednesday. The next day, her father is taken into police custody. He is suspected of sexually harassing a volunteer helper. The young woman, who was responsible for placing the spectators, filed a complaint, as confirmed by the French judiciary on Friday.

The 24-year-old reported to the police that she had been forcibly kissed by Matic's father after his daughter made it clear that she had reached the semi-finals. She had tried unsuccessfully to push Matic's father back. A witness apparently confirmed the incident to the police and said that the helper was speechless and pale.

The daughter has not yet commented on the incident.

