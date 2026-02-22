Like her ex Tiger Woods once did Olympic debate: Is Lindsey Vonn now "GOAT" or goat?

Can they both grit their teeth? Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn were the most prominent sports couple in the world from 2013 to 2015. Keystone

For Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lindsey Vonn is the greatest, for others just unreasonable. One thing is certain: the ski queen put herself on a par with ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods at the Olympics. The golf star won a major title in 2008 with a double shin fracture.

Michael Wegmann

The debate about Lindsay Vonn is unlikely to die down any time soon. Was her start in the downhill despite a torn cruciate ligament exceptionally stupid or just exceptional? For some, she is the "GOAT" (abbreviation for the greatest of all time) after these Olympic Games. For others, she is a goat.

Just 9 days before the Olympic downhill, the American tears her cruciate ligament. Nevertheless, the 41-year-old American, who has been skiing with a knee prosthesis since her comeback in December 2024, will be at the start in Cortina on February 8. Determined to torture herself for the big medal dream. Against all reason and medical advice.

After just 13 seconds of skiing, Vonn loses control, flies through the air, twists and falls heavily. She screams in pain and remains lying down. Only when Vonn is taken away by helicopter do the millions of people watching on TV dare to exhale.

For Schwarzenegger, Vonn is a courageous heroine

Even when she made her comeback in December 2024, five years after her retirement, at the age of 40 and with a knee prosthesis, there was grumbling and complaining: Vonn was a bad role model, only out for fame, crazy, it was said in many places.

Arnold Schwarzenegger admires Lindsey Vonn. Keystone

And that's how it sounds again in some places. All the critics feel vindicated after the fall. But not everyone shares this opinion. For some, Vonn is a hero. For Arnold Schwarzenegger, for example. The Austrian writes on social media about his girlfriend's inspiring comeback: "You can hardly think of better stories. It's courageous. It's brave. And a little bit crazy."

Vonn's critics are dismissive of the "Terminator". "What these people don't understand - because they've never attempted anything big themselves, because they've never pushed themselves to the absolute limits of their capabilities, because they'll never know their true potential - is that there's no such thing as risk-free success."

Tiger Woods: with a double leg break to the Major title

Whether she was incredibly brave or incredibly reckless, the ski queen pushed herself beyond her limits at the Olympics and showed unimaginable willpower.

Just like her ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods once did. The golf superstar triumphed at the 2008 US Open with a torn cruciate ligament and double tibia fracture.

In 2008, Tiger Woods struggled through the US Open with a double tibia fracture and even won. Keystone

The images of the golf star hobbling around the course with his face contorted in pain and even using two golf clubs as crutches are unforgettable. His caddie and his doctor want him to give up, and he beats them up for it. Tiger Woods struggles and wins. "I felt the bone break again on a few shots," he said later.

Tiger Woods wins his 14th major title in 2008 and collects 1.3 million dollars in prize money. His ex-girlfriend Vonn comes away empty-handed at the 2026 Olympics and ends up in the operating theater. "Life is too short not to take risks. Because the only failure in life is not trying," she posts from her hospital bed. The "GOAT" has spoken. The greatest speed rider of all time for some. An irresponsible goat who risked her health for fame and glory for others.

