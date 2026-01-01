Will Marco Odermatt defend his Olympic gold in 2026? KEYSTONE

The 2026 sporting year promises to be spectacular. From the Olympics to the Ice Hockey World Cup in Switzerland and the Football World Cup. blue News has an overview of all the important dates.

Sandro Zappella

January

⛷ Ski

Dates for the women 3.1. giant slalom, Kranjska Gora 🇸🇮

4.1. slalom, Kranjska Gora 🇸🇮

10.1. downhill, Zauchensee 🇦🇹

11.1. slalom , Zauchensee 🇦🇹

13.1. Slalom , Flachau 🇦🇹

17.1. downhill, Tarvisio 🇮🇹

18.1. Super G, Tarvisio 🇮🇹

20.1. giant slalom, Kromplatz 🇮🇹

24.1. giant slalom, Spindleruv Mlýn 🇨🇿

25.1. slalom, Spindleruv Mlýn 🇨🇿

30.1. downhill, Crans-Montana 🇨🇭

31.1. Super G, Crans-Montana 🇨🇭 Show more

Dates for the men 7.1. slalom, Madonna di Campiglio 🇮🇹

10.1. giant slalom, Adelboden🇨🇭

11.1. slalom, Adelboden🇨🇭

16.1. Super G, Wengen🇨🇭

17.1. downhill, Wengen🇨🇭

18.1. slalom, Wengen🇨🇭

23.1. Super G, Kitzbühel 🇦🇹

24.1. Downhill, Kitzbühel 🇦🇹

25.1. slalom, Kitzbühel 🇦🇹

27.1. giant slalom, Schladming 🇦🇹

28.1. slalom, Schladming 🇦🇹 Show more

🎾 Tennis

Jan. 18 - Feb. 1: Australian Open

⚽ Soccer

Dec. 21, 2025 - Jan. 18, 2026: Africa Cup in Morocco

Jan. 14: Resumption of Super League

Jan. 20/21: Champions League, 7th matchday group stage

January 22: Europa League, 7th matchday group stage

January 28: Champions League, matchday 8, group stage

January 29: Europa League, matchday 8, group stage

🎿 Cross-country skiing

Dec. 28, 2025 - Jan. 4, 2026: Tour de Ski

🤾‍♀️ Handball

Jan. 15 - Feb. 1: European Men's Championships

Feb.

⛷ Ski

Dates for the men 1.2. downhill, Crans-Montana 🇨🇭

28.2. downhill, Garmisch-Part. 🇩🇪 Show more

Women's dates 28.2. downhill, Soldeu 🇦🇩 Show more

🥇 Olympic Games February 7-22

The ski program at the Olympics February 7, 11:30 am: Downhill men

February 8, 11:30 am: Downhill women

February 9, 10:30 am (Downhill) and 2 pm (Slalom): Team Combined Men

February 10, 10:30 a.m. (downhill) and 2 p.m. (slalom): Team combined women

February 11, 11:30 am: Super-G men

February 12, 11:30 am: Super-G women

February 14, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: Giant slalom men

February 15, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: Giant slalom women

February 16, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: Men's slalom

February 18, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: Women's slalom Show more

The Swiss ice hockey program at the Olympics Men:

February 12, 12:10 p.m.: Switzerland-France

February 13, 21:10: Switzerland-Canada

February 15, 12:10 p.m.: Switzerland-Czech Republic

February 17: Quarter-final qualification

February 18: Quarterfinals

February 20: Semi-finals

February 21: Match for 3rd place

February 22: Final

Women:

February 6, 14:40: Switzerland-Czech Republic

February 7, 21:10: Switzerland-Canada

February 9, 20:40: Switzerland-USA

February 10, 21:10: Finland-Switzerland

February 13/14: Quarterfinals

February 16: Semi-finals

February 19: Final and match for 3rd place Show more

⚽ Soccer

February 3-4 and 5: Swiss Cup, quarter-finals

February 17/18: Champions League, play-off first legs

February 19: Europa League and Conference League, play-off first legs

February 24/25: Champions League, play-off second legs

February 26: Europa League and Conference League, play-off second legs

🚴 Cycling

February 1 - 5: European Track Cycling Championships

🎾 Tennis

from February 8: WTA 1000 in Doha

from February 15: WTA 1000 in Dubai

March

⛷ Skiing

Dates for the women 1.3. Super G, Soldeu 🇦🇩

7.3. downhill, Val di'Fassa 🇮🇹

8.3. Super G, Val di'Fassa 🇮🇹

14.3. giant slalom, Åre 🇸🇪

15.3. slalom, Åre 🇸🇪

21.3. downhill, Lillehammer 🇳🇴

22.3. Super G, Lillehammer 🇳🇴

24.3. slalom, Lillehammer 🇳🇴

25.3. giant slalom, Lillehammer 🇳🇴 Show more

Dates for the men 1.3. Super G, Garmisch-Part. 🇩🇪

7.3. giant slalom, Kranjska Gora 🇸🇮

8.3. slalom, Kranjska Gora 🇸🇮

14.3 . downhill, Courchevel 🇫🇷

15.3. Super G, Courchevel 🇫🇷

21.3. Downhill, Lillehammer 🇳🇴

22.3. Super G, Lillehammer 🇳🇴

24.3. giant slalom, Lillehammer 🇳🇴

25.3. slalom, Lillehammer 🇳🇴 Show more

March 5 - 15: Junior World Championships

⚽ Soccer

March 3: Women's World Cup qualifier, Switzerland-Northern Ireland

March 7: Women's World Cup qualifier, Malta-Switzerland

March 10/11: Champions League, round of 16 first legs

March 12: Europa League and Conference League, round of 16 first legs

March 17/18: Champions League, round of 16 second legs

March 19: Europa League and Conference League, round of 16 second legs

🎾 Tennis

from March 4: ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 in Indian Wells

from March 18: ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 in Miami

🏎 Formula 1

March 8: Formula 1 season opener in Melbourne

🏒 Ice hockey

March 3: Champions Hockey League final

March 20: National League, start of playoffs

April

⚽ Football

April 7/8: Champions League, quarter-final first legs

April 9: Europa League and Conference League, quarter-final first legs

April 14: Women's World Cup qualifiers, Switzerland-Turkey

April 14/15: Champions League, quarter-final second legs

April 16: Europa League and Conference League, quarter-final second legs

April 18: Women's World Cup qualifiers, Turkey-Switzerland

April 18/19: Swiss Cup, semi-finals

April 28/29: Champions League, semi-final first legs

April 30: Europa League and Conference League: semi-final first legs

🎾 Tennis

from April 5: ATP 1000 in Monte-Carlo

from April 22: ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 in Madrid

May

⚽ Football

May 5/6: Champions League, semi-final second legs

May 7: Europa League and Conference League, semi-final second legs

May 16: FA Cup final

May 20: Europa League, final in Istanbul

May 23: DFB Cup Final / Women's Champions League Final

May 27: Conference League, Final in Leipzig

May 30: Champions League, final in Budapest

🏒 Ice hockey

The Swiss ice hockey program at the home World Championship (15 May - 31 May) May 15, 20:20: Switzerland - USA

May 16, 20:20: Switzerland - Latvia

May 18, 20:20: Switzerland - Germany

May 20, 16:20: Switzerland - Austria

May 21, 20:20: Switzerland - Great Britain

May 23, 16:20: Switzerland - Hungary

May 26, 20:20: Switzerland - Finland

May 28: Quarterfinals

May 30: Semi-finals

May 31: Final and match for 3rd place Show more

🎾 Tennis

from May 6: ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 in Rome

from May 17: ATP 250 Geneva Open

May 24 - June 7: French Open

🚴 Cycling

May 9 - 31: Giro d'Italia

June

Football

June 5: Women's World Cup qualifier, Switzerland-Malta

June 9: Women's World Cup qualifier, Northern Ireland-Switzerland

Men's World Cup June 11 to July 19

June 11: Opening match Mexico-South Africa

June 13, 9 p.m.: Qatar - Switzerland

June 18, 9 p.m.: Switzerland - UEFA Playoff A

June 24, 9 p.m.: Switzerland - Canada

June 28 to July 4: Round of 16

July 4 to July 7: Round of 16

July 9 to July 12: Quarterfinals

July 14 to July 18: Semi-finals

July 19: Final Show more

🎾 Tennis

June 30 - July 12: Wimbledon

🚴 Cycling

June 17 - 21: Tour de Suisse

July

🎾 Tennis

from July 13: ATP 250 Swiss Open Gstaad

🚴 Cycling

July 04 - 26: Tour de France

Football

July 24-26: Start of new Super League and Challenge League season

August

⚽ Football

August 12: UEFA Super Cup in Salzburg

🎾 Tennis

from August 2: ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 in Toronto

from August 13: ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 in Cincinnati

🏊 Swimming

July 31 - August 16: European Swimming Championships

🏃 Athletics

August 10 - 16: European Athletics Championships

🚴 Cycling

August 22 - September 13: Vuelta

August 26 - 30: Mountain Bike World Championships

September

Football

September 8 - 10: Champions League, 1st matchday group stage

September 24 - October 6: UEFA Nations League, match days 1-4

🚴 Cycling

September 20 - 27: Road Cycling World Championships

🎾 Tennis

Aug. 31 - Sept. 13: US Open

from September 19: Laver Cup

from September 30: WTA 1000 in Beijing

🏒 Ice hockey

Start of the 2026/27 National League season (exact date still open)

October

Football

October 13/14: Champions League, 2nd matchday group stage

October 20/21: Champions League, 3rd matchday group stage

⛷ Ski

October 24: Start of the alpine skiing season in Sölden

🎾 Tennis

from October 7: ATP 1000 in Shanghai

from October 12: WTA 1000 in Wuhan

October 24 - November 1: Swiss Indoors Basel

November

⚽ Football

November 3-4: Champions League, 4th matchday group stage

November 12-17: UEFA Nations League, match days 5 and 6

November 24-25: Champions League, matchday 5 group stage

🎾 Tennis

from November 2: ATP 1000 in Paris

from November 15: ATP Finals in Turin

November 18 - 23: Davis Cup Finals in Bologna

December

⚽ Football

December 8/9: Champions League, 6th matchday group stage

🤾 Handball

December 3 - 20: European Women's Championship

🏎 Formula 1

December 6, 2026: Formula 1 final in Abu Dhabi

Videos from the department