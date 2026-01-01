The 2026 sporting year promises to be spectacular. From the Olympics to the Ice Hockey World Cup in Switzerland and the Football World Cup. blue News has an overview of all the important dates.
January
⛷ Ski
Dates for the women
- 3.1. giant slalom, Kranjska Gora 🇸🇮
- 4.1. slalom, Kranjska Gora 🇸🇮
- 10.1. downhill, Zauchensee 🇦🇹
- 11.1. slalom , Zauchensee 🇦🇹
- 13.1. Slalom , Flachau 🇦🇹
- 17.1. downhill, Tarvisio 🇮🇹
- 18.1. Super G, Tarvisio 🇮🇹
- 20.1. giant slalom, Kromplatz 🇮🇹
- 24.1. giant slalom, Spindleruv Mlýn 🇨🇿
- 25.1. slalom, Spindleruv Mlýn 🇨🇿
- 30.1. downhill, Crans-Montana 🇨🇭
- 31.1. Super G, Crans-Montana 🇨🇭
Dates for the men
- 7.1. slalom, Madonna di Campiglio 🇮🇹
- 10.1. giant slalom, Adelboden🇨🇭
- 11.1. slalom, Adelboden🇨🇭
- 16.1. Super G, Wengen🇨🇭
- 17.1. downhill, Wengen🇨🇭
- 18.1. slalom, Wengen🇨🇭
- 23.1. Super G, Kitzbühel 🇦🇹
- 24.1. Downhill, Kitzbühel 🇦🇹
- 25.1. slalom, Kitzbühel 🇦🇹
- 27.1. giant slalom, Schladming 🇦🇹
- 28.1. slalom, Schladming 🇦🇹
🎾 Tennis
Jan. 18 - Feb. 1: Australian Open
⚽ Soccer
Dec. 21, 2025 - Jan. 18, 2026: Africa Cup in Morocco
Jan. 14: Resumption of Super League
Jan. 20/21: Champions League, 7th matchday group stage
January 22: Europa League, 7th matchday group stage
January 28: Champions League, matchday 8, group stage
January 29: Europa League, matchday 8, group stage
🎿 Cross-country skiing
Dec. 28, 2025 - Jan. 4, 2026: Tour de Ski
🤾♀️ Handball
Jan. 15 - Feb. 1: European Men's Championships
Feb.
⛷ Ski
Dates for the men
- 1.2. downhill, Crans-Montana 🇨🇭
- 28.2. downhill, Garmisch-Part. 🇩🇪
Women's dates
- 28.2. downhill, Soldeu 🇦🇩
🥇 Olympic Games February 7-22
The ski program at the Olympics
- February 7, 11:30 am: Downhill men
- February 8, 11:30 am: Downhill women
- February 9, 10:30 am (Downhill) and 2 pm (Slalom): Team Combined Men
- February 10, 10:30 a.m. (downhill) and 2 p.m. (slalom): Team combined women
- February 11, 11:30 am: Super-G men
- February 12, 11:30 am: Super-G women
- February 14, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: Giant slalom men
- February 15, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: Giant slalom women
- February 16, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: Men's slalom
- February 18, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: Women's slalom
The Swiss ice hockey program at the Olympics
- Men:
- February 12, 12:10 p.m.: Switzerland-France
- February 13, 21:10: Switzerland-Canada
- February 15, 12:10 p.m.: Switzerland-Czech Republic
- February 17: Quarter-final qualification
- February 18: Quarterfinals
- February 20: Semi-finals
- February 21: Match for 3rd place
- February 22: Final
- Women:
- February 6, 14:40: Switzerland-Czech Republic
- February 7, 21:10: Switzerland-Canada
- February 9, 20:40: Switzerland-USA
- February 10, 21:10: Finland-Switzerland
- February 13/14: Quarterfinals
- February 16: Semi-finals
- February 19: Final and match for 3rd place
⚽ Soccer
February 3-4 and 5: Swiss Cup, quarter-finals
February 17/18: Champions League, play-off first legs
February 19: Europa League and Conference League, play-off first legs
February 24/25: Champions League, play-off second legs
February 26: Europa League and Conference League, play-off second legs
🚴 Cycling
February 1 - 5: European Track Cycling Championships
🎾 Tennis
from February 8: WTA 1000 in Doha
from February 15: WTA 1000 in Dubai
March
⛷ Skiing
Dates for the women
- 1.3. Super G, Soldeu 🇦🇩
- 7.3. downhill, Val di'Fassa 🇮🇹
- 8.3. Super G, Val di'Fassa 🇮🇹
- 14.3. giant slalom, Åre 🇸🇪
- 15.3. slalom, Åre 🇸🇪
- 21.3. downhill, Lillehammer 🇳🇴
- 22.3. Super G, Lillehammer 🇳🇴
- 24.3. slalom, Lillehammer 🇳🇴
- 25.3. giant slalom, Lillehammer 🇳🇴
Dates for the men
- 1.3. Super G, Garmisch-Part. 🇩🇪
- 7.3. giant slalom, Kranjska Gora 🇸🇮
- 8.3. slalom, Kranjska Gora 🇸🇮
- 14.3. downhill, Courchevel 🇫🇷
- 15.3. Super G, Courchevel 🇫🇷
- 21.3. Downhill, Lillehammer 🇳🇴
- 22.3. Super G, Lillehammer 🇳🇴
- 24.3. giant slalom, Lillehammer 🇳🇴
- 25.3. slalom, Lillehammer 🇳🇴
March 5 - 15: Junior World Championships
⚽ Soccer
March 3: Women's World Cup qualifier, Switzerland-Northern Ireland
March 7: Women's World Cup qualifier, Malta-Switzerland
March 10/11: Champions League, round of 16 first legs
March 12: Europa League and Conference League, round of 16 first legs
March 17/18: Champions League, round of 16 second legs
March 19: Europa League and Conference League, round of 16 second legs
🎾 Tennis
from March 4: ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 in Indian Wells
from March 18: ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 in Miami
🏎 Formula 1
March 8: Formula 1 season opener in Melbourne
🏒 Ice hockey
March 3: Champions Hockey League final
March 20: National League, start of playoffs
April
⚽ Football
April 7/8: Champions League, quarter-final first legs
April 9: Europa League and Conference League, quarter-final first legs
April 14: Women's World Cup qualifiers, Switzerland-Turkey
April 14/15: Champions League, quarter-final second legs
April 16: Europa League and Conference League, quarter-final second legs
April 18: Women's World Cup qualifiers, Turkey-Switzerland
April 18/19: Swiss Cup, semi-finals
April 28/29: Champions League, semi-final first legs
April 30: Europa League and Conference League: semi-final first legs
🎾 Tennis
from April 5: ATP 1000 in Monte-Carlo
from April 22: ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 in Madrid
May
⚽ Football
May 5/6: Champions League, semi-final second legs
May 7: Europa League and Conference League, semi-final second legs
May 16: FA Cup final
May 20: Europa League, final in Istanbul
May 23: DFB Cup Final / Women's Champions League Final
May 27: Conference League, Final in Leipzig
May 30: Champions League, final in Budapest
🏒 Ice hockey
The Swiss ice hockey program at the home World Championship (15 May - 31 May)
- May 15, 20:20: Switzerland - USA
- May 16, 20:20: Switzerland - Latvia
- May 18, 20:20: Switzerland - Germany
- May 20, 16:20: Switzerland - Austria
- May 21, 20:20: Switzerland - Great Britain
- May 23, 16:20: Switzerland - Hungary
- May 26, 20:20: Switzerland - Finland
- May 28: Quarterfinals
- May 30: Semi-finals
- May 31: Final and match for 3rd place
🎾 Tennis
from May 6: ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 in Rome
from May 17: ATP 250 Geneva Open
May 24 - June 7: French Open
🚴 Cycling
May 9 - 31: Giro d'Italia
June
Football
June 5: Women's World Cup qualifier, Switzerland-Malta
June 9: Women's World Cup qualifier, Northern Ireland-Switzerland
Men's World Cup
- June 11 to July 19
- June 11: Opening match Mexico-South Africa
- June 13, 9 p.m.: Qatar - Switzerland
- June 18, 9 p.m.: Switzerland - UEFA Playoff A
- June 24, 9 p.m.: Switzerland - Canada
- June 28 to July 4: Round of 16
- July 4 to July 7: Round of 16
- July 9 to July 12: Quarterfinals
- July 14 to July 18: Semi-finals
- July 19: Final
🎾 Tennis
June 30 - July 12: Wimbledon
🚴 Cycling
June 17 - 21: Tour de Suisse
July
🎾 Tennis
from July 13: ATP 250 Swiss Open Gstaad
🚴 Cycling
July 04 - 26: Tour de France
Football
July 24-26: Start of new Super League and Challenge League season
August
⚽ Football
August 12: UEFA Super Cup in Salzburg
🎾 Tennis
from August 2: ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 in Toronto
from August 13: ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 in Cincinnati
🏊 Swimming
July 31 - August 16: European Swimming Championships
🏃 Athletics
August 10 - 16: European Athletics Championships
🚴 Cycling
August 22 - September 13: Vuelta
August 26 - 30: Mountain Bike World Championships
September
Football
September 8 - 10: Champions League, 1st matchday group stage
September 24 - October 6: UEFA Nations League, match days 1-4
🚴 Cycling
September 20 - 27: Road Cycling World Championships
🎾 Tennis
Aug. 31 - Sept. 13: US Open
from September 19: Laver Cup
from September 30: WTA 1000 in Beijing
🏒 Ice hockey
Start of the 2026/27 National League season (exact date still open)
October
Football
October 13/14: Champions League, 2nd matchday group stage
October 20/21: Champions League, 3rd matchday group stage
⛷ Ski
October 24: Start of the alpine skiing season in Sölden
🎾 Tennis
from October 7: ATP 1000 in Shanghai
from October 12: WTA 1000 in Wuhan
October 24 - November 1: Swiss Indoors Basel
November
⚽ Football
November 3-4: Champions League, 4th matchday group stage
November 12-17: UEFA Nations League, match days 5 and 6
November 24-25: Champions League, matchday 5 group stage
🎾 Tennis
from November 2: ATP 1000 in Paris
from November 15: ATP Finals in Turin
November 18 - 23: Davis Cup Finals in Bologna
December
⚽ Football
December 8/9: Champions League, 6th matchday group stage
🤾 Handball
December 3 - 20: European Women's Championship
🏎 Formula 1
December 6, 2026: Formula 1 final in Abu Dhabi