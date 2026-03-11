Belinda Bencic is beaten by Jessica Pegula for the first time in their fifth meeting Keystone

Belinda Bencic is eliminated in the round of 16 at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells. The player from eastern Switzerland lost to Jessica Pegula 3:6, 6:7 (5:7) after 1:48 hours.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bencic (WTA 12) and the American number 5 seed Pegula (WTA 5), who has always reached at least the semi-finals at her last seven tournaments and most recently won the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai, were on an equal footing.

When Pegula served for victory at 5:3 in the second set, Bencic came back with three games in a row and nerves of steel on the big points. It was only in the tie-break that Pegula made her eighth win in a row perfect with her third match point.

It was Pegula's first success against Bencic in their fifth meeting. The billionaire's daughter from Buffalo has now won eight of her nine duels against top 20 players this year.