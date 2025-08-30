Fabian Staudenmann probably had his sights set higher on ESAF Day 1. He can only win two of the first four courses. KEYSTONE

One day, many stories. blue Sport summarizes the first day of the Swiss Wrestling Festival from a sporting perspective.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Werner Schlegel leads the rankings at the ESAF after four rounds.

Wrestling king Joel Wicki and Armon Orlik are in the lead.

Fabian Staudenmann is already behind after one defeat and one defeat. Show more

The second half of the Swiss Wrestling Festival is still to come. Much is still open for these four rounds. blue Sport sums up the first day.

The dominator

Werner Schlegel is the man of the day. He wins three fights in the first round and wins the fourth round against Fabian Staudenmann in the last. The Toggenburg native greets Saturday evening from the top - and with a 1.5 point lead over the next king contender. Joel Wicki.

The high-flyer

In the arena, many wrestling fans rub their eyes in amazement. Apart from Schlegel, Fritz Ramseier is the only wrestler with four victories. The 31-year-old has yet to win a federal wreath and is swinging big in Mollis. Believe it or not, he has defeated three Swiss wrestlers. Sven Schurtenberger, Damian Ott and Joel Strebel have already had to believe it. Incredibly strong.

The lurkers

This list is of course long. But we'll focus on the (extended) circle of favorites. Curdin Orlik and Domenic Schneider are the best Swiss behind Schlegel with 38.75 points. They are followed by Joel Wicki and Armon Orlik. Both have three victories to their name and have won the direct duel. Their scores are impressive, as was their performance on Saturday.

For Michael Moser, a lot has to come together on Sunday if he wants to have a say in the final round. He is in eighth place with 37.50 points, Samuel Giger follows in ninth place with a quarter of a point less in his account. There is only one thing left for the two king contenders in half-time two: full throttle.

The losers

Fabian Staudenmann. Sure, the man from Bern has the same number of points as Giger, but unlike his opponent, he has one defeat on his score sheet. The same applies to Damian Ott. The two-time partial federation winner first lost to Adrian Walther and then lost to Fritz Ramseier in the third round.