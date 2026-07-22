The Norwegian sports world is mourning the loss of the country's most successful rower: Two-time Olympic single sculls champion Olaf Tufte has died at the age of 50.

Norwegian media reported this, citing a statement from his family. According to the report, Tufte was found unconscious on his farm. Despite immediate medical intervention, his life could not be saved, and he died at the National Hospital in Oslo. Tufte is survived by his wife and two children.

The news caused great sadness among athletes and politicians in Norway. “Tufte gave our country countless moments of joy through sports. He was one of Norway’s greatest sports heroes, a highly decorated Olympian, one of the best rowers we’ve ever had, and a great role model for many. My deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones,” said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Tufte had won gold medals at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens and the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, and had also been crowned world champion in the single sculls in 2001 and 2003. He remained successful even as he got older: At age 40, the rower won his final medal—an Olympic bronze in the double sculls—in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Five years later, at age 45, he placed ninth in the quadruple sculls at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.