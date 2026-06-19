The national épée team narrowly missed out on a medal at the European Championships in Antony. The Swiss lost both the semifinal and the bronze-medal match.

The Swiss had hoped for much, much more. The Swiss entered the competition as the top favorites for gold after winning three of the five World Cup team events over the past six months. In the semifinals, however, Lucas Malcotti, Alexis Bayard, and Ian Hauri were defeated by the Italians, 33–45. Against Italy, the Swiss had won the finals in both their World Cup victories in Fujairah and at the Grand Prix de Berne: 45–24 in the United Arab Emirates and 45–33 in Bern.

And in the end, the Swiss were left completely empty-handed. They also lost the bronze-medal match against Ukraine decisively, 31–44. The Ukrainians won seven of the nine bouts. Lucas Malcotti, who had been the most effective Swiss fencer in the semifinal against Italy (+1 record), lost all three bouts decisively in the bronze medal match.

Before the semifinals, the Swiss defeated Finland (45–23) and Russia (41–38) in the round of 16.