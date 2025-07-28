Noè Ponti narrowly misses out on World Championship gold. Picture: Keystone

Noè Ponti wins his first world championship medal on the long course in Singapore. In the 50 m dolphin, the 24-year-old Swiss swimmer was beaten only by Maxime Grousset.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At 22.51 seconds, Ponti beat his own Swiss record, which he set in April 2014, by 14 hundredths. However, this was not enough for the gold medal he had dreamed of. After a good start, Ponti had to let Grousset catch up with him in the final meters. Three hundredths decided in favor of the 26-year-old Frenchman, who had already swum the best time in the semi-final. Thomas Ceccon from Italy came third.

Nevertheless, Ponti can be satisfied, as he added another award to his already impressive palmarès. The man from Ticino, who had already excelled in the 25 m pool and won three gold medals at the World Championships in December, now went one better in the 50 m pool. He proved that he is one of the best in the discipline even without his strong turn. Just a touch was missing and he would have become the first world champion from Switzerland in the 50-meter pool.