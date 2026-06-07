Only Pius Schwizer in the saddle on Jason qualified for the second round of the top 12 and finished in 12th place. The 63-year-old from Oensingen started the recapitulation with a handicap of four penalty points. Schwizer set a fast pace with the gelding and was not rewarded for his risk. Two further faults were added.

The flawless quartet from the first round were in pole position for victory: Germany's Marcus Ehning in the saddle on Coolio remained penalty-free for a second time, as did Austria's Katharina Rhomberg on Colestus and Germany's Pia Reich on Löwenherz. Ehning was the fastest of this trio, winning his 35th Grand Prix at five-star level and his third in St. Gallen at the age of 52.

Jason Smith, who had led Switzerland to victory in the Nations Cup on Friday with two clear rounds, was a little unlucky this time in the saddle on Picobello. The gray stallion's two faults came after light touches. Smith missed out on the second round of the top 12 and finished 17th in the field of 50 starting pairs. His colleagues Steve Guerdat with Venard and Martin Fuchs on Lorde also missed out on the second round due to two faults each.