Despite the death of Muriel Furrer, the World Road Cycling Championships in Zurich continue. The authorities have taken over the investigation, the organizer remains silent about the circumstances.

Despite the death of 18-year-old Swiss rider Muriel Furrer, the Road Cycling World Championships in Zurich will continue. This was announced by the UCI and the local organizing committee (LOC). "The races will continue, that is the wish of the family," said Olivier Senn from the LOC. The women's race is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, with the men's race starting on Sunday.

Furrer crashed in a wooded area during the junior women's race on Thursday and suffered a severe traumatic brain injury. She succumbed to her injuries a day later.

No comment was made on the circumstances of the fall, but the authorities were referred to. "The public prosecutor's office and the police are investigating. There is no definite information at the moment," said Senn, who is also the director of the Tour de Suisse. The exact location of the crash is not known.

Flags at half-mast

Meanwhile, safety precautions on the course have been increased. "We have more marshals on the descent and we looked at the descent again in the morning. We are doing our utmost for the safety of the racers," assured Senn. "We are all finding this situation very difficult, but we must and will continue."

Following Furrer's death, the program around the races was scaled back. All flags at Sechseläutenplatz are flying at half-mast, and award ceremonies are being held on a smaller scale. The UCI canceled its gala scheduled for Saturday evening.

