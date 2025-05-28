Viktorija Golubic had no chance against the American Amanda Anisimova Keystone

Viktorija Golubic has no chance in the 2nd round of the French Open. She lost 0:6, 2:6 against the American Amanda Anisimova.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Viktorija Golubic did not have much to counter the powerful game of Amanda Anisimova, who is ranked 16th in the world. She clearly missed out on reaching the third round for the first time at the second Grand Slam tournament of the year. Nine years ago and twelve months ago, she also failed in the 2nd round.

There was only a glimmer of hope against Amanda Anisimova at the start of the second set when Viktorija Golubic, who is the second-best Swiss player after Belinda Bencic in the world rankings at 78th place, managed to break serve in the first game. However, she immediately relinquished the advantage - and the action on court 14 took a similar course to the first set. After 55 minutes, Amanda Anisimova, who reached the semi-finals at the French Open six years ago, had also won her second match against Viktorija Golubic.

The first duel almost four years ago at the WTA 500 tournament in Chicago had been a much more even affair. Viktorija Golubic had to concede defeat in three sets. At Roland Garros, the Swiss was defeated by an opponent who won the category 1000 tournament in Doha in February, but who has also had to deal with personal problems. She ended the season before last in April due to a psychological low. She returned to the tour at the beginning of last year.