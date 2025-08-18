  1. Residential Customers
WTA Cleveland Opening win for Jil Teichmann

SDA

18.8.2025 - 19:46

Jil Teichmann goes all out with her forehand
Keystone

Jil Teichmann makes a successful return to hard court. At the WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland, she defeated the higher-ranked Lois Boisson 6:4, 1:6, 6:4.

Keystone-SDA

18.08.2025, 19:46

18.08.2025, 20:33

Against the 22-year-old Frenchwoman, who has already worked her way up into the top 50, the 28-year-old Swiss did not allow herself to be rattled, although she had to accept six aces and made four double faults herself. The Swiss made up for her handicap on serve with a consistent style of play, which paid off at the end of the first and third sets.

Jil Teichmann, number 83 in the rankings, is playing her first tournament in Cleveland since losing the final in Iasi, Romania, a month ago. The player from Biel is able to compete in the US state of Ohio because she is seeded for the main draw of the US Open and is therefore not involved in qualifying this week.

