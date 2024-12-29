Pascal Buchs died in an avalanche accident on Friday. Keystone

A ski tourer died in an avalanche accident in Arolla VS on Friday afternoon. The victim was orienteering squad member Pascal Buchs.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 27-year-old ski tourer was swept to his death by an avalanche in Arolla VS on Friday.

It is now clear that the victim is Pascal Buchs. He had been a member of the Swiss Orienteering elite squad since 2018.

The Swiss Orienteering Federation is in mourning: "Our thoughts are with Pascal's family and friends, to whom we extend our deepest condolences." Show more

A 27-year-old ski tourer was swept away by an avalanche in Arolla VS on Friday. It is now clear that the victim is orienteering squad member Pascal Buchs. "Our thoughts are with Pascal's family and friends, to whom we express our deepest condolences," wrote the Swiss Orienteering Federation in a post on Instagram.

Pascal Buchs had been a member of the Swiss Orienteering elite squad for six years, regularly competed in the World Cup and won various medals at Swiss championships. In the fall, he ran to silver in the relay at the World Military Championships.

Companion remains unharmed

According to a statement from the Valais cantonal police, Pascal Buchs was out skiing with a companion in the Arolla region when the accident occurred at around 1.30 pm. The mass of snow came loose from under the skis of one of the men and swept him away.

The rescue teams were able to quickly locate the orienteering squad member under the mass of snow. After resuscitation measures were initiated and he was transferred to hospital in Sion, Pascal Buchs succumbed to his injuries. His companion remained unharmed.