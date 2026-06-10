Patrick Fischer accuses SRF of breaching an agreement. KEYSTONE

Was there an “off-the-record agreement” between SRF and Patrick Fischer? According to its own statements, “Schweiz heute” has published the original email in the Fischer case.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shortly before the Ice Hockey World Championship on home ice, national team coach Patrick Fischer was suspended. This came after it became public that he had traveled to the 2022 Olympics with a fake COVID certificate.

In a PR interview on Tuesday, Fischer commented publicly for the first time on the COVID scandal—and accused SRF of breaching the agreement.

The central issue is whether the conversation about the fake COVID certificate was confidential or not.

SRF responded on Tuesday with a clear statement, noting: “There was no ‘off-the-record agreement.’”

Now, according to its own statements, “Schweiz heute” is publishing the original email from SRF editor Pascal Schmitz to Finn Sulzer, head of media at Swiss Ice Hockey. Show more

What exactly did SRF and Patrick Fischer agree upon before the fateful conversation? This question is at the heart of the dispute between the former national team coach and Swiss Radio and Television.

In a PR interview on Tuesday, Fischer accused the broadcaster of breaching the agreement, citing an email from SRF editor Pascal Schmitz to Finn Sulzer, head of media at Swiss Ice Hockey, in which the SRF representative assured him that he was aware of the off-the-record agreement and took it seriously.

SRF immediately countered and clarified in a statement: “There was no off-the-record agreement prior to the conversation with Patrick Fischer.” The broadcaster suggested that Fischer’s video interview did not reproduce the entire content of the email exchange between Schmitz and Sulzer.

“Schweiz heute” publishes original email

On Wednesday, the “Schweiz heute” portal announced it would publish the original email from Schmitz to Sulzer in full. It includes the passages from Patrick Fischer’s video interview—and more.

Schmitz explains to Sulzer that he considers it his “duty” to “review and, if necessary, publish” relevant information that is of public interest.

The conviction for forgery mentioned by Patrick Fischer and the associated fine are “information that clearly crosses this threshold of public interest.”

The email published by “Schweiz heute” from SRF editor Pascal Schmitz to Finn Sulzer, head of media at Swiss Ice Hockey. Schweiz heute

Schmitz concludes the email by giving the ice hockey association and Fischer the opportunity to comment. The SRF editor writes: “Should you choose not to comment on this, we reserve the right to seek other ways to fulfill our journalistic duty. I hope you understand my position. We have no other choice."

It is unclear whether any further emails were exchanged between Schmitz and Sulzer before or after this. According to “Schweiz heute,” this email is not a reply. Schmitz does not mention in the email published by “Schweiz heute” that the lunch was not an “off-the-record” conversation.

The entire Fischer interview

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