This Sunday, the second-to-last mountain festival of the season will take place on the Brünig. A strong contingent from northeastern Switzerland will be in attendance. Meanwhile, Fabian Staudenmann is looking to close the gap.

Fabian Staudenmann most recently triumphed on the Rigi and could become only the second Schwinger to win all the mountain festivals on the Brünig. In the opening bout, he will face Lukas Bissig.

Graubünden’s Schwing king, Armon Orlik, will face Lucerne’s Marc Lustenberger in the opening round, while St. Gallen’s Werner Schlegel will take on Bern’s Eidgenosse Michael Ledermann to kick off the competition. The most recent Brünig winner from northeastern Switzerland is Samuel Giger, who triumphed in 2023 at the mountain pass between the cantons of Obwalden and Bern.

For the past two years, the title has gone to Central Switzerland. Another victory would come as a surprise following the retirements of “King” Joel Wicki (2025 champion) and Pirmin Reichmuth of Zug (2024 champion). Lukas Bissig is considered the most likely contender. The wrestler from Uri will face Fabian Staudenmann in the opening round. For his part, the Bernese wrestler could fill a gap in his record with a victory on the Brünig and become only the second wrestler after Martin Grab to win all the mountain wrestling festivals.

In the other top matchups of the first round, the following Swiss-vs.-Swiss matchups will take place: Marcel Bieri (ISV) vs. Matthieu Burger (BKSV), Matthias Aeschbacher (BKSV) – Domenic Schneider (NOSV), Joel Ambühl (ISV) – Roger Rychen (NOSV), Etienne Burger (BKSV) – Martin Roth (NOSV), Jonas Burch (ISV) – Dominik Gasser (BKSV).

Also on Sunday, the Southwest Switzerland Regional Festival will take place in Fribourg. In the opening round, the Swiss national team members Romain Collaud (SWSV) and Damian Ott (NOSV) will face off against Lario Kramer (SWSV) and Nick Alpiger (NWSV). The Bern favorites, Michael Moser and Adrian Walther, will face off against Paul and Laurent Tornare, respectively, from Southwestern Switzerland.