  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

GP of Saudi Arabia Oscar Piastri snatches third win of the season and world championship lead

SDA

20.4.2025 - 20:31

Oscar Piastri takes his fifth GP win in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, his third of the season.
Oscar Piastri takes his fifth GP win in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, his third of the season.
Picture: Keystone

Oscar Piastri wins the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ahead of Dutch world champion Max Verstappen, who started from pole position.

Keystone-SDA

20.04.2025, 20:31

20.04.2025, 20:33

With his third win of the season after China and Bahrain, the Australian also takes the championship lead ahead of his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris. The Briton, who only started from tenth position after a crash in qualifying, finished fourth behind Monegasque Charles Leclerc.

The Sauber team drivers had no chance of scoring points in Jeddah, where Grands Prix have been held since 2021. German Nico Hülkenberg finished in 15th place, while Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto was 18th and last.

More from the department

Ice Hockey World Championship. The USA beat Canada to win gold

Ice Hockey World ChampionshipThe USA beat Canada to win gold

Fifth ATP title. Rune demystifies Alcaraz and wins the tournament in Barcelona

Fifth ATP titleRune demystifies Alcaraz and wins the tournament in Barcelona

Eleven broken ribs and a pneumothorax. World champion Jorge Martin leaves the hospital

Eleven broken ribs and a pneumothoraxWorld champion Jorge Martin leaves the hospital