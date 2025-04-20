Oscar Piastri takes his fifth GP win in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, his third of the season. Picture: Keystone

Oscar Piastri wins the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ahead of Dutch world champion Max Verstappen, who started from pole position.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With his third win of the season after China and Bahrain, the Australian also takes the championship lead ahead of his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris. The Briton, who only started from tenth position after a crash in qualifying, finished fourth behind Monegasque Charles Leclerc.

The Sauber team drivers had no chance of scoring points in Jeddah, where Grands Prix have been held since 2021. German Nico Hülkenberg finished in 15th place, while Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto was 18th and last.