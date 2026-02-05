Mathilde Gremaud already has a complete set of Olympic medals at home. That's why the defending slopestyle champion can cope well with the pressure that awaits her in Livigno.

Sandro Zappella

Mathilde Gremaud will be 26 years old on February 8, the third day of this year's Olympic Games. Despite her young age, the Freiburg native will be taking part in the Olympics for the third time in Milano/Cortina. In 2018, Gremaud won silver in slopestyle in Pyeonchang at the age of 18. Four years later, the freestyle skier skied to gold in the same discipline in Beijing and completed her medal set with bronze in big air.

Before this year's season has begun, she explains what is different in an Olympic season: "Our sport is not easy, we have risks every day. We have to deal with it. I have to make sure that I'm at the start in February and that I'm healthy and stay healthy until then."

She has managed to stay healthy and her form also seems to be back on track. At the prestigious X-Games in Aspen, Colorado, Gremaud took gold in big air and bronze in slopestyle.

The success should be all the more important for Gremaud so close to the Olympics, as the season so far has not gone to plan. However, Gremaud already said before the winter: "Preparing for the Olympics is not just one season. I've been preparing for it for three years."

The fact that she now has the chance to defend her title four years after Beijing is something she is very happy about. She can handle the expectations: "It's certainly pressure, but I've already won the title once. I haven't had to prove much for a long time. I'm doing it for myself and I'm looking forward to it."