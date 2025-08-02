Belinda Bencic was under constant pressure from the second set onwards in her defeat to Karolina Muchova Keystone

Belinda Bencic (WTA 20) is eliminated from the WTA 1000 Masters in Montreal in the 3rd round. After winning the first set, she was defeated 7:6, 2:6, 3:6 by the Czech Karolina Muchova (WTA 14).

Keystone-SDA SDA

Belinda Bencic has never failed so early at the Canadian Open. In her previous four appearances, she had always won at least two matches and even won the tournament in 2015 (in Toronto). The omens were also favorable this time: Karolina Muchova had to take a two-month break after the spring tournaments in the USA and had only won one singles match in the last six months.

However, Karolina Muchova showed against Bencic that she is certainly approaching the form with which she became world No. 8 and with which she reached the final in Beijing and the semi-finals at the US Open last year. The 28-year-old Swiss won the first set 7:5 in a tie-break after 80 minutes, but then had to allow herself to be dominated.

Bencic, most recently a semi-finalist at Wimbledon, only managed one break against Muchova - and that in the very first game. After that, Bencic only managed two break opportunities in the match, which lasted 2:43 hours.