Alexander Ovechkin

Alexander Ovechkin has been the NHL's record scorer since last season. Now the Russian has become the first professional ice hockey player to reach a very special milestone.

Ice hockey star Alexander Ovechkin has become the first player in history to score 900 goals in the NHL. In the Washington Capitals' 6:1 win against the St. Louis Blues, the Russian scored 2:0. He has been the most successful forward in NHL history since last season, when he overtook Wayne Gretzky, who scored 894 goals in his career.

"That's a huge number, no one has ever done that in NHL history, and to be the first is a special moment," Ovechkin said. "It's nice to have done it at home, in front of our fans. My family was able to be here. It's pretty cool." It was Owetschkin's third goal of the season.

Opposing goalie Jordan Binnington also provided a funny anecdote. He tried to hide the puck that Owetschkin used to score his 900th goal in the NHL in his pants - presumably to take it home as a souvenir. But one of the linesmen caught him doing so and asked Binnington to hand over the puck.