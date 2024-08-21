Cramped conditions on Lake Zurich: over 8,500 swimmers took part in the lake crossing on Wednesday. Keystone

8558 people took part in the Zurich lake crossing on Wednesday. With a water temperature of 25 degrees and an air temperature of 23 degrees, the conditions were good for a swim.

SDA

The 34th Zurich Lake Crossing went off without incident, as the organizers announced in the evening. A special feature this year was the appearance of an inflatable Böögg in Zurich. It was waiting halfway across the lake, armed with a snorkel, diving goggles and a bath towel, for those passing by.

Boats with lifeguards were positioned every 50 to 70 meters to help swimmers in distress. 100 people ensured safety on the water and 380 helpers were on duty at the start and finish areas.

Almost 150,000 participants since 1985

8224 participants took part in the last lake crossing in the summer of 2023. To take part, you must be at least 12 years old. This year, 105 young people between the ages of 12 and 15 took part. The crossing is 1500 meters long and leads from Mythenquai to Tiefenbrunnen. The participants swam off in groups between 2.30 and 6 pm.

The first lake crossing took place in 1985. Since then, 149,060 people have taken part. The popular sporting event has not been held every year. On several occasions, the weather did not cooperate and the event had to be canceled for safety reasons. On two occasions, the coronavirus pandemic spoiled the swimmers' enjoyment.

