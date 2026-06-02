The ice hockey World Cup final attracts the Swiss to the television. An average of 1.3 million people watched the Swiss national team's defeat against Finland.

Whether in public viewing or at home on the sofa: Switzerland was captivated by the ice hockey World Cup final.

As SRF announced in a communiqué two days after Switzerland's bitter 1-0 defeat to Finland in extra time, an average of over 1.3 million people watched the national ice hockey team in the final on SRF Zweit, the online sports content recorded over 13 million visits and the live streams achieved almost 7 million starts.

The final match achieved a market share of 71.1 percent. The market share in TV ratings indicates how many people who were actually watching TV at the time of the World Cup final chose the channel showing the match between Switzerland and Finland. On average, 549,000 people watched Switzerland's matches on TV during the World Cup.

As SRF emphasized, the final match is the most-watched ice hockey game since the measurement changeover in 2013. Up to 1.04 million TV viewers watched last year's World Cup final against the USA (0:1 n.V.). In 2024, up to 1.12 million people watched the final defeat against the Czech Republic (0:2).

King football

In the hit list of the most-watched SRF sports programs, which was last published in January 2026, the World Cup final ranks in the top 15. The list is topped by the national football team's 2018 World Cup group match against Brazil. This was watched by 1.6 million viewers. So far, only football and the Tagesschau from March 19, 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic have ranked in the top 15.

This hit list does not yet include the 2026 Olympic Games, where the competitions were watched by a total of 3.4 million people over 17 days. The ratings hit in winter was the Olympic downhill race with Franjo von Allmen's victory. This was watched by an average of 896,000 people, with a market share of 82.7 percent.

Now the football World Cup is just around the corner. Depending on Switzerland's performance and the broadcast time of the games, it is likely to cause further shifts in the top 15.

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