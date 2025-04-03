Happy ending after trailing 0:3: Ajoie managed the important first victory in the promotion/relegation play-off in Visp. Picture: Keystone

Ajoie bounce back in the league qualifier against Visp. The team from the Jura won 5-4 after overtime in Valais and tied the series at 1-1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In game 2 of the league qualifier between Ajoie and Visp, 60 minutes were not enough to decide a winner either. Unlike in Game 1, when the game was not decided until the third overtime period, the fans did not have to wait long in the arena before one team could celebrate.

Louis Robin scored after just 20 seconds in the first overtime period to complete a remarkable comeback for Ajoie. After just 14 minutes, the Jura side were 3-0 down against the Swiss League champions. However, Reto Schmutz, Joel Scheidegger and Jonathan Hazen brought Greg Ireland's team back into the game just after half-time. And Damiano Ciaccio, who came on for Benjamin Conz after the first period, was only beaten once more. By Jacob Nilsson, who scored the winning goal in Visp's away win on Tuesday.

This time, the Swede's goal was only enough to force overtime. However, it was once again the away team that won.

Telegram

Visp - Ajoie 4:5 (3:1, 0:2, 1:1, 0:1) n.V.

4852 spectators. - SR Kaukokari (FIN)/Piechaczek (GER), Fuchs/Stalder. - Goals: 5. Sandro Forrer (Nunn) 1:0. 9. Burgener 2:0. 15. Brüschweiler (Nunn/at 5 against 3) 3:0. 20. (19:19) Schmutz (Honka) 3:1. 32. (31:03) Scheidegger 3:2. 33. (32:14) Hazen (Schmutz) 3:3. 43. Devos (Hazen) 3:4. 48. Nilsson (Riatsch) 4:4. 61st (60:20) Robin (Bellemare) 4:5. - Penalties: 1 time 2 plus 5 minutes (Eigenmann) plus added time (Eigenmann) against Visp, 3 times 2 plus 2 times 5 minutes (Fischer, Rundqvist) plus 2 added time (Fischer, Rundqvist) against Ajoie. - PostFinance top scorers: Brodecki; Devos.

Visp: Meyer; Pezzullo, Eigenmann; Grossniklaus, Gähler; Marco Forrer, Heinen; Schwenninger, Fuchs; Brodecki, Nilsson, Brüschweiler; Nunn, Fuss, Sandro Forrer; Riatsch, Ritz, Burgener; Lurati, Mäder, Wüest.

Ajoie: Conz (21. Ciaccio); Honka, Fey; Fischer, Aeschbach; Maurer, Nussbaumer; Thiry, Scheidegger; Robin, Bellemare, Romanenghi; Hazen, Devos, Schmutz; Sopa, Garessus, Pedretti; Frossard, Rundqvist, Pouilly.

Remarks: Visp without Rieder and Ryser (both injured), Ajoie without Bozon, Brennan, Nättinen, Turkulainen (all injured), Pilet (suspended), Minder (sick), Palve and Stukel (both supernumerary foreigners).