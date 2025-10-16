  1. Residential Customers
WTA Ningbo Paolini next opponent for Bencic

SDA

16.10.2025 - 11:19

Jasmine Paolini (pictured) and Belinda Bencic will meet again in Ningbo
Keystone

Belinda Bencic will face Jasmine Paolini in the quarter-finals of the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo, China, on Friday.

Keystone-SDA

16.10.2025, 11:40

The Italian number 2 seed (WTA 8) beat the Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6:2, 7:5 in her opening match on Thursday.

Unlike Paolini, Bencic has already won two matches, the second on Wednesday after more than three and a half hours against the Ukrainian qualifier Yulia Starodubtseva. Bencic leads the head-to-head with Paolini with 2:1 wins. However, the 28-year-old Swiss had no chance in their last duel at the United Cup in the run-up to the Australian Open (1:6, 1:6).

