Cycling World Championships Zurich Para-athlete Celine van Till wins silver after gold

SDA

27.9.2024 - 12:19

Just like at the Paralympics: Celine van Till (left) wins silver, Emma Lund gold
Keystone

Celine van Till wins silver in the road race at the Cycling and Paracycling Road World Championships in Zurich. The Geneva-based para-athlete takes this podium place on a tricycle in the T2 category.

27.09.2024, 12:19

This is the eighth medal for Switzerland at these championships. Six of them were won by para-athletes.

The 33-year-old from western Switzerland reached the finish line at Sechseläutenplatz after 31.8 km, one minute behind Emma Lund. Following her Olympic victory, the Dane is also the world champion and successful defending champion. Celine van Till won gold in the time trial on Tuesday. The Grand Councillor from Geneva returned from the Paralympics with two silver medals.

U19 rider Furrer in critical condition.

Four para-athletes competed in the T2 category on Friday morning.

SDA

