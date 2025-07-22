French victory on Mont Ventoux, Pogacar sovereign - Gallery French joy for the first time: Valentin Paret-Peintre secured the Trcolore's first victory of the year in the 16th stage Image: Keystone Relief for France's cycling fans: Valentin Paret-Peintre wins the two-man sprint on Mont Ventoux ahead of Ireland's Ben Healy Image: Keystone French victory on Mont Ventoux, Pogacar sovereign - Gallery French joy for the first time: Valentin Paret-Peintre secured the Trcolore's first victory of the year in the 16th stage Image: Keystone Relief for France's cycling fans: Valentin Paret-Peintre wins the two-man sprint on Mont Ventoux ahead of Ireland's Ben Healy Image: Keystone

Valentin Paret-Peintre takes the first French victory of the year in the 16th stage of the Tour de France on Mont Ventoux. Tadej Pogacar takes a few seconds off Jonas Vingegaard.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After 171.5 km on the legendary Mont Ventoux, 24-year-old Valentin Paret-Peintre from Annemasse near Geneva prevailed in a two-man sprint against Irishman Ben Healy.

Jonas Vingegaard tried in vain three times to attack the leader Tadej Pogacar in the 15 km long climb, but was unable to put the Slovenian under pressure. On the contrary: in the end, Pogacar gained two seconds and now leads the overall classification by 4:15 minutes. The young German Florian Lipowitz remains third, already more than nine minutes behind.

A quartet, including former world champion and Tudor rider Julian Alaphilippe, had tackled the final climb together, but were unable to prevail. Paret-Peintre and Healy were part of the first large chasing group, with the peloton around five minutes behind at the time.

Under the pace dictation of Vingegaard, he and Pogacar made up a lot of time and finished fifth and sixth, only 43 and 45 seconds behind the winner respectively. The Swiss Tudor team was very active and at times had four riders, including Marc Hirschi, in the two leading groups. In the end, Alaphilippe finished 8th.