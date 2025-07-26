Newcomer threatens to sue Parking ban dampens anticipation of the Brünigschwinget: "It hurts my heart"

On Sunday, the Brünigschwinget is a classic event on the wrestling program. Keystone

Before the traditional Brünigschwinget, an unexpected parking ban is causing trouble: up to 300 parking spaces are being removed at short notice - in the immediate vicinity of the arena, of all places.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Up to 300 parking spaces at the Brünigschwinget will be removed at short notice - due to legal threats from a new member of the cooperative.

The organizing committee had to organize alternative, more distant parking options at the last minute - shuttle buses are to provide a remedy.

In addition, the Brünig Pass road is a single lane due to falling rocks - traffic jams and longer journey times can hardly be avoided on Sunday mornings. Show more

For decades, visitors were allowed to park their cars on the grounds of the Brünig vacation home zone cooperative. But this is now a thing of the past. The reason: according to Co-President Markus Zemp, a new member of the cooperative has threatened to take legal action.

"We don't want any turmoil, no legal dispute. The newcomer simply doesn't want these parking spaces as a matter of principle," Zemp is quoted as saying by SRF. They therefore had to react quickly and remove the parking spaces. "That hurts the hearts of many of us."

The news came as a complete surprise to the organizing committee of the Brünigschwinget. President Walter von Wyl was under pressure to act - and had to find new solutions in a hurry. "We made countless phone calls - and found parking options much further away."

Shuttle bus instead of car

The improvised solution: fans are taken to the arena by shuttle bus. If you still want to travel by car, you should allow extra time - the Anschwinget starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. The OC therefore strongly advises fans to travel by public transport.

The train station on the Brünig Pass: The OC advises fans to travel by train. Keystone

Why the cooperative member opposes the long-standing parking practice remains an open question. For von Wyl, however, one thing is certain: "These parking spaces are gone forever."

In addition, only one lane is passable on the Obwalden side of the Brünig Pass due to a rockfall. Traffic jams are therefore inevitable - right when wrestling king Joel Wicki and Michael Moser from Bern meet.

