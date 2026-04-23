"I would like to sincerely apologize to all the people who were offended by me in these posts," Schmitz is quoted as saying in a statement from the Lakers. He has since deleted the posts.
SRF distances itself
SRF has also distanced itself from Schmitz's posts. "SRF is in close contact with Pascal Schmitz and is analyzing the facts of the case and the current allegations. For reasons of personnel law, SRF is not providing any further details," SRF spokesperson Roger Muntwyler told Blick. Muntwyler also said that Schmitz had not been guilty of anything during his time at SRF.
Schmitz gained notoriety through his reporting on former national team coach Patrick Fischer. He himself had made it public that he had traveled to the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing with a fake Covid certificate. It later became known that Fischer had pre-empted a report by SRF: he had previously shared the information with SRF journalist Pascal Schmitz over lunch.