Swiss snowboarder Pat Burgener will be competing for Brazil in the future Keystone

Swiss snowboarder Pat Burgener will be competing for Brazil in future. The FIS Council approved the 31-year-old's application for a change of nation on Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Swiss-Ski had approved the application and the change in advance. According to the federation, Burgener will no longer be part of the Swiss team after the approved change of nation and will also train outside of the Swiss-Ski structures.

Burgener was one of the figureheads of the Swiss snowboard halfpipe team for many years. He won the bronze medal at the 2017 World Championships in Sierra Nevada and 2019 in Park City.

