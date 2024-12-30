Patrick Fischer's interview on "Lässer - die Talkshow" goes far beyond ice hockey. It leads into the inner world of the national team coach.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2001, Patrick Fischer injured his knee as an active player. The doctors' prediction: goodbye ice hockey.

A visit to a shaman opened new doors for him. "After this visit, it was clear to me: I would play again. And that's what happened."

After his playing career, the current national team coach devoted himself more intensively to his inner world and discovered his basic trust in life. Show more

Patrick Fischer gives a deep insight on "Lässer - the talk show". The national ice hockey team coach talks about the most formative moment in his career as a player: his injury. He had cartilage damage to his knee. The doctors' opinion: he could no longer play ice hockey.

But Fischer was not satisfied with this verdict and went to see a shaman. "She started drumming," Fischer recalls, adding: "I felt really good. And ... after that visit, it was clear to me that I would play again. And that's how it was."

After his first shamanistic experience at the beginning of the 2000s, the Zug native went on an "in-depth inner journey" after his career. What did he discover for himself? "It's a long list. The greatest gift is the basic trust in life." Life does not want to destroy a person, but to shape and strengthen them. This knowledge gives him a certain freedom.

Fischer wants to inspire and bring relaxation

The inner journey is an ongoing process, says Fischer. He is aware of his mission in life: to help. "I love harmony, I love animals and this planet. There is too much tension on this planet for me." Fischer wants to help bring relaxation. "To also encourage people to go deeper."

As soon as a certain depth is reached, you can "really" talk about a topic. "Many people give opinions that are simply not allowed to say anything about it because they don't even know. There is a lot of misinformation out there. Like my mother, I want to try to inspire every day. Help and love each other. That's not too much to ask."

The "incredible happiness" with his parents

Fischer raves about his mother and his parents in general: "I've never seen my mother have a bad day." During his childhood, she was also the rock in difficult phases. "My father was a leader - even in business." He was very dominant. Fischer says: "I was incredibly lucky. My parents are incredible."

