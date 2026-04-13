Patrick Fischer comes forward with a confession and apology one month before the home World Cup Keystone

Turmoil surrounding national ice hockey coach Patrick Fischer. The 50-year-old reveals that he falsified a Covid certificate during the pandemic in order to be able to travel to the 2022 Olympic Games.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"I would like to address a personal matter in the run-up to the home World Championships. Before the Winter Olympics in Beijing, I entered China using an invalid Covid vaccination certificate. The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation, Swiss Olympic and my entourage had no knowledge of this," says Fischer in a video and a letter published by the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation on Monday evening.

He was in an extraordinary personal emergency because he did not want to be vaccinated. Nevertheless, he did not want to let his team down at the Olympic Games under any circumstances, explained Fischer. "I recognize that I made a serious mistake in this matter. I stand up for it and take full responsibility. I have accepted the resulting consequences and paid the fine."

Aware of his role as a role model

Fischer, who stepped down as national team coach after the World Cup, was sentenced as a private individual for the offense in 2023. Apart from this incident, he has always complied with the law and is aware of his role as a role model, Fischer emphasizes. "I am very sorry if I have disappointed people with this situation."

Fischer has been coach of the Swiss national ice hockey team since summer 2016. In 2018, 2024 and 2025, he led the "ice comrades" to silver at the World Championships. In 2025, he was named Swiss Coach of the Year. In May, he will compete in his last title matches as national coach at the home World Championships in Zurich and Fribourg.

Association refrains from consequences

The Swiss Hockey Federation was lenient in the communiqué it sent out, stating that it wanted to "clarify the matter and clear it up transparently" and refrained from imposing any consequences on Fischer. "We as an association have taken note of this and find it commendable that Patrick Fischer has taken this step to go public and clearly admit his mistake. This shows personal responsibility and greatness."

The issue was discussed in detail with 'Fischi'. "He has taken the appropriate consequences. For us, the matter is now closed," says President Urs Kessler. They are now looking forward to the upcoming home World Cup with Fischer and the entire team. "Our focus is entirely on sporting success," says Kessler.

The home World Championships will take place from May 15 to 31.